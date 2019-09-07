The Ford Flex is on its way out of the Blue Oval lineup, with reports of it leaving the U.S. by next year. However, Ford is giving its wagon-slash-crossover-slash-minivan a last hurrah before it officially exits the market.

As reported by Ford Authority, Ford is cutting the price tag of the Flex by $4,500 until the end of September 2019. This is amidst the increased sales performance of the vehicle in the first half of this year.

According to Ford Authority, the Flex enjoys a 37 percent increase in sales during the second quarter of 2019. A fairly positive performance, considering that the vehicle is on its way out of the market. With that, the Blue Oval could be wanting to keep its momentum towards the end of the year, and it starts with this huge discount.

The highest trim level, the 2019 Flex AWD Limited variant, gets the biggest cashback at $4,500. This cash discount comprises of a $2,000 customer cash discount plus a $500 select inventory cash discount and a $2,000 bonus cash discount.

Other trim levels like the SE, SEL, and non-AWD Limited gets retail incentives but may require Ford Credit financing.

For those interested, the $4,500 cash discount only applies to vehicles that have arrived at dealer lots at least 61 days before the sale date. This means in order for you to qualify for the discount, you must be willing to buy an aged inventory in the Ford dealer. If you don't mind the condition, the huge cashback isn't a bad deal at all.

Of course, the cash discount doesn't apply to special finance, lease, and other dealer offers.