There’s never been a better time to be a car enthusiast. Yes, new-car prices continue to rise along with auto loan defaults, but car culture reaches far beyond shiny new cars. Video games, toy models, and R/C cars help introduce today’s youth to the automobile and give older car enthusiasts the ability to drown themselves in automotive awesomeness. The latest must-have toy comes from Traxxas, the R/C toy company. Its latest offering is the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 – and it sounds spectacular. Is it too early to make a Christmas wish list?

Traxxas calls its TRX-6 G63 6x6 “The most advanced and capable R/C crawler ever to hit the trail.” It’s a bold claim backed up by the badass video above and a spec sheet that reads like a press release from Mercedes-AMG. The R/C car has power going to all six wheels while featuring three T-Lock remote-locking differentials, a high/low transmission, long-travel shocks, and more. It’s waterproof and features an LED lighting package that comes with its own dedicated power supply.

The TRX-6 Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 does more than just look the part of an off-road vehicle. It features stellar approach and departure angles – 60 and 55 degrees, respectively. Pair that with its 3.14-inch (XX-centimeter) ground clearance, thanks to its the portal axles, and its 45-degree steering angle, and you’re ready for the Rubicon.

Gallery: Traxxas TRX-6 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6

50 Photos

Traxxas makes terrific R/C cars that push the boundaries of realism. The R/C company works hard to recreate vehicles in the miniature form accurately, and the G63 6x6 is no different, featuring chrome accents, molded trim pieces, and metallic paint. For many, this is the only opportunity to enjoy the AMG G63 6x6 in all its absurdity. And it looks like a blast. It's in stores now.