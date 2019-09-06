It’s one thing to live, it’s another to really live, man. That’s where the Living Vehicle trailer comes into play. Sporting a redesigned shell for 2020, the aluminum Living Vehicle offers customers the chance to experience the thrill of the wild without sacrificing the comforts of home. Now, that’s living.

And thanks to the addition of a new Off-Road package, it’s now possible to take the Living Vehicle out to even more remote parts of the world. The package adds four inches of additional ground clearance, a set of Goodyear Wrangler MT/R with Kevlar tires, flat-black wheels, a full-size spare tire, and Kevlar around the trailer’s A-frame and lower trim rails.

That’s not the only option, though, and Living Vehicle buyers can also add the likes of a Solar Awning that supplies 1,200 watts of additional electricity to the trailer’s power supply, a private home theater with a 70-inch screen and 4K DLP projector, a Chef’s Kitchen package (three-burner oven, six-bottle wine chiller, outdoor grille, and more), a Spa Bathroom package (a composting toilet or automatic-flushing toilet with an integrated bidet, towel warmer, folding shower seat, outdoor shower and dog-washing area, and more), and a Luxury Housekeeping package (vacuum, washer/dryer, and dishwasher).

Gallery: 2020 Living Vehicle Trailer

18 Photos

With such luxurious options, as well as a modern interior design, it shouldn’t surprise you to learn that the Living Vehicle starts at $199,995. That sum nets standard kit such as a full bathroom, a well-equipped kitchen, a folding eight-foot patio, the ability to sleep four (the trailer can sleep six with the optional Automatic Euro Loft package), and a spacious and high-end cabin within the 28-foot long trailer’s body.

Of course, it’s doubtful Living Vehicle builds a trailer without a single option installed given that production is limited to 25 units; five of which are already spoken for. We’d wager the lucky individuals picked to plunk down nearly $200,000 on a luxury trailer like the Living Vehicle won’t mind spending a few extra bucks to experience some of the camper’s more technologically advanced and comfort-oriented extras. After all, what's living if you're not comfortable?