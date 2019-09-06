After updating the A4 family earlier this year, Audi is now introducing a similar refresh for the more stylish A5 lineup and its three body styles: Coupe, Cabriolet, and Sportback. The company mentions the A5 is “now more attractive than ever,” but we’ll let you be the judge of that while we focus on the hard facts.

Regardless of the A5 you go for, all of them have LED headlights as standard equipment, but fancier ones get optional matrix LED headlights and sequential LED taillights. Spend even more and Audi will be more than happy to throw in laser headlights and those taillights that do a little “dance” when you open or close the car.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A5, S5 lineup facelift

100 Photos

Another change brought by the switch to the 2020 model year is the availability of a new metallic District Green paint joining 11 other hues. Standard, Advanced, and S Line exterior optional lines are going to be available, with each lending the A5 models a different look. Audi points out that not only the hotter S versions have their own visual identities, but the A5 Cabriolet has also been changed to separate the droptop from the other two body styles.

Stepping inside the cabin, the changes have been carried over from the equivalent 2020 A4 models. That means an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system replacing the rotary push-button of the pre-facelift models. The setup now runs on the Volkswagen Group’s MIB3 platform with more processing power, so it should be smoother to operate now. As before, there’s a nifty 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster known officially as the “Audi Virtual Cockpit.”

In regards to the oily bits, the Euro-spec A5 will be available upon launch with four engines all benefitting from a mild-hybrid system and with output from 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts). The biggest change is without a shadow of a doubt the S5’s switch to a six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbodiesel rated at 342 hp (255 kW) and an ample 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 5 seconds for the Coupe and Sportback. Top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph) for both.

This move from gasoline to diesel follows in on the footsteps of the TDI S4, S6, and S7 models available in Europe. As it is the case with the other S models from Audi Sport, the S5 will be powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI mill in markets outside of Europe with 349 hp (260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It will enable the Coupe to do the sprint in 4.7 seconds and the Sportback in 4.9 seconds en route to the same governed maximum speed.

Audi will start sales of the refreshed A5/S5 models in Europe this fall and will offer an A5 Edition One on all Sportback and Coupe models that have at least 188 hp (140 kW). These cars will get a sport suspension as standard, along with an S Line exterior with black accents and a choice from the following shades: Daytona Gray, Quantum Gray, and the aforementioned District Green. Inside, buyers will have to pick from either the Selection or S Line packages.

The cheapest A5 will carry a starting price of €42,900 in Europe for the A5 Coupe 40 TFSI.