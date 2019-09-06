Another gasoline Audi Sport model bites the dust in Europe.
After updating the A4 family earlier this year, Audi is now introducing a similar refresh for the more stylish A5 lineup and its three body styles: Coupe, Cabriolet, and Sportback. The company mentions the A5 is “now more attractive than ever,” but we’ll let you be the judge of that while we focus on the hard facts.
Regardless of the A5 you go for, all of them have LED headlights as standard equipment, but fancier ones get optional matrix LED headlights and sequential LED taillights. Spend even more and Audi will be more than happy to throw in laser headlights and those taillights that do a little “dance” when you open or close the car.
Another change brought by the switch to the 2020 model year is the availability of a new metallic District Green paint featured here, joining 11 other hues. Standard, Advanced, and S Line exterior optional lines are going to be available, with each lending the A5 models a different look. Audi points out that not only the hotter S versions have their own visual identities, but the A5 Cabriolet has also been changed to separate the droptop from the other two body styles.
Stepping inside the cabin, the changes have been carried over from the equivalent 2020 A4 models. That means an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MMI infotainment system replacing the rotary push-button of the pre-facelift models. The setup now runs on the Volkswagen Group’s MIB3 platform with more processing power, so it should be smoother to operate now. As before, there’s a nifty 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster known officially as the “Audi Virtual Cockpit.”
In regards to the oily bits, the Euro-spec A5 will be available upon launch with four engines all benefitting from a mild-hybrid system and with output from 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts). The biggest change is without a shadow of a doubt the S5’s switch to a six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbodiesel rated at 342 hp (255 kW) and an ample 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 5 seconds for the Coupe and Sportback. Top speed is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph) for both.
This move from gasoline to diesel follows in on the footsteps of the TDI S4, S6, and S7 models available in Europe. As it is the case with the other S models from Audi Sport, the S5 will be powered by a 3.0-liter TFSI mill in markets outside of Europe with 349 hp (260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. It will enable the Coupe to do the sprint in 4.7 seconds and the Sportback in 4.9 seconds en route to the same governed maximum speed.
Audi will start sales of the refreshed A5/S5 models in Europe this fall and will offer an A5 Edition One on all Sportback and Coupe models that have at least 188 hp (140 kW). These cars will get a sport suspension as standard, along with an S Line exterior with black accents and a choice from the following shades: Daytona Gray, Quantum Gray, and the aforementioned District Green. Inside, buyers will have to pick from either the Selection or S Line packages.
The cheapest A5 will carry a starting price of €42,900 in Europe for the A5 Coupe 40 TFSI.
As a final note, it's worth mentioning the S5 in Coupe and Sportback forms actually made the transition to the TDI a few months ago, so before this facelift.
The Audi A5 is now more attractive than ever
- Sporty harmony and dynamic elegance in design
- New MMI touch operating concept
- S TDI models with 700 Nm of torque (516.3 lb-ft): greater dynamics and increased efficiency thanks to the 48 volt electrical system and EPC
The Audi A5 Sportback, the A5 Coupé and the A5 Cabriolet now feature a new, tauter look and the cutting-edge MMI touch operating concept. Mild hybrid technology offers greater comfort while also reducing fuel consumption. The 3.0 TDI engine with electric powered compressor and 48-volt main electrical system in the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1(37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6,1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) provide for potent pulling power.
Sporty look: the exterior design
Elements of the new design language from the full-size class characterize the sporty aesthetics of the updated Audi A5. Even the first generation from 2007 fascinated with its sporty and harmonious body line. The second generation from 2016 added new, sharper accents. Now Audi has significantly revised the exterior, with the front end, in particular, exuding an even more powerful resolve. The Singleframe with the honeycomb grille is flatter and somewhat wider. Ventilation slits above the grille are reminiscent of the classic Audi Sport quattro from 1984. A bold blade forms the lower edge of the bumper, which features larger air inlets. A new sill provides for a slimmer appearance when viewed from the side; a diffuser insert with trapezoidal tailpipes makes the back of the car look wider.
All body and engine variants in the A5 product line roll off the assembly line with LED headlights as standard equipment. Audi offers Matrix LED headlights with LED rear lights featuring dynamic turn signals as an optional upgrade. Customers opting for the top end get Matrix LED headlights including Audi laser light, LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals and dynamic light sequencing. The equipment line concept is also new. Besides the basic variant, the exterior is now available in two optional lines: advanced and S line. The S models and the A5 Cabriolet also come with their own unique look. The exterior lines are now freely combinable with the S line and design selection interior packages. Customers can choose
from 12 paint finishes, including the new shade district green, metallic.
Horizontal lines dominate the interior of the A5 models. That large MMI touch display, the control center of the new operating system, is the focal point of the instrument panel and angled slightly toward the driver. The multicolor contour/ambient lighting package adds highlights in the dark. It is standard with the design selection equipment line.
Groundbreaking: connectivity
With its new MMI touch system, the highly connected Audi A5 offers a user experience similar to a contemporary smartphone. A 10.1-inch touch display with acoustic feedback replaces the rotary pushbutton used in previous models. The graphics are clean and reduced; the menu structure reflects the expectations of the user. The MMI search is based on free text input and returns relevant hits very rapidly. Natural-language voice control understands many formulations from everyday speech. The top of the line is the MMI navigation plus infotainment control center.
New functions also make navigation intelligent and intuitive. For example, it suggests routes based on routes previously driven. Audi connect and Audi connect plus comprise a multitude of online services, including online traffic sign and hazard information, on-street parking and the Car-to-X service traffic light information, which Audi launched in Ingolstadt this July. It connects the car to the city’s central computer that controls the traffic lights. The myAudi app connects the car with the customer’s smartphone. The standard personalization allows the creation of as many as seven different user profiles for storing personal settings and preferences. The optional digital Audi connect key turns an Android smartphone into a vehicle key that can unlock the doors and start the engine.
The updated Audi A5 uses a new main unit with increased computing power – the third-generation modular infotainment platform (MIB 3). It works together with equally new Communication box, which handles such things as telephony and the Audi connect services. The Audi A5 comes standard with a Wi-Fi hotspot. The driver controls the full-HD, 12.3-inch display (1,920 x 720 pixels) of the Audi virtual cockpit plus via the multifunction steering wheel and can choose between three views. This is complemented by a MMI search that projects important information into the driver’s direct field of view.
A major new addition to the A5 product line is functions on demand. Customers can now use the myAudi app to add three functions online at any time after purchasing their car: Audi navigation MMI plus, DAB+ digital radio and the Audi smartphone interface. They can choose between three terms: one month, one year, or unlimited. The Audi phone box and the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 3D sound round out the range in the Audi A5.
Audi offers numerous driver assist systems for the updated A5 models, several of them as standard equipment. In Germany, the optional systems have been bundled into the “Drive”
and “Park” packages.
Powerful, sophisticated, efficient: the drive system
The updated Audi A5 models (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 5.4–3.7 (43.6–63.6 US mpg); combined CO2emissions in g/km*: 143–98 (230.1–157.7 g/mi)) are available in Europe with an output range from 120 kW (163 hp). This includes the S models with their powerful V6 engines. The engines satisfy the limits of the Euro 6d-temp emissions standard.
At market introduction, four A5 engine variants will be equipped with a mild hybrid system (MHEV). A belt alternator starter, which is connected to the crankshaft, recovers energy during deceleration and stores this in a compact lithium-ion battery. With the four-cylinder engines, the MHEV system is integrated into the 12-volt electrical system and into a new 48-volt main electrical system in the S TDI models. With the S5 TDI, for example, Audi measurements show that this electrification can reduce fuel consumption in everyday operation by up to 0.4 liters per 100 kilometers by means of recuperation or shutting down the engine when the driver lifts off of the accelerator. The start-stop range begins at an unusually high speed; restarts are fast and smooth.
All A5 models are equipped with an automatic transmission, either a seven-speed S tronic or an eight-speed tiptronic. quattro drive is available as an option for the mid-range engine variants and comes standard with the three most powerful ones.
Cultivated sportiness: the suspension
The suspension harmonizes perfectly with the cultivated sportiness that all A5 models convey. The standard tuning is sporty, yet comfortable. A tauter sport suspension and a suspension with controlled damping are available as options. The latter is integrated into the Audi drive select dynamic handling system, which comes as standard in all models with at least 140 kW. The steering, automatic transmission and engine management are likewise integrated into Audi drive select. Drivers can choose between five Audi drive select profiles to determine how these components work together. Mounted behind the large wheels – up to 20 inches in diameter – are powerful brakes.
Hefty torque: the Audi S5 TDI
700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque and output of 255 kW (347 hp) – the updated Audi S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) have a V6 diesel engine under the hood in European markets. The 3.0 TDI offers brawny pulling power, cultivated smoothness and long range, thanks in part to its MHEV system and the electric powered compressor, which supports the turbocharger. Both S TDI models accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in under 5 seconds. The electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph) is just a formality.
An eight-speed tiptronic and permanent quattro all-wheel drive transfer the power in the S5 Sportback and S5 Coupé. A taut S sport suspension is standard; damper control is optional. Inside and out, a host of design details point to the unique position of the S TDI models – from the four round exhaust tailpipes to the S mode in the optional Audi virtual cockpit.
Audi offers the S5 Coupé and the S5 Sportback with the 3.0-liter TFSI in markets outside Europe. The turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine has an output of 260 kW (354 hp) and produces a hefty torque of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft)from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm. The V6 propels the S5 Coupé TFSI from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 4.7 seconds and up to an electronically governed top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph). The standard sprint takes two tenths of a second longer in the S5 Sportback TFSI.
Open-air driving: the Audi A5 Cabriolet and the S5 Cabriolet
Like every open-top Audi, the A5 Cabriolet has a classic fabric top. It is an acoustic hood and opens fully automatically in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (31.1 mph). Targeted reinforcements provide for a highly rigid body. With the top up, the trunk of the four-seater has a volume of 370 liters (13.1 cu-ft); the split rear seatbacks can be folded forward.
Exclusive offer: the special edition Audi A5 edition one
A special edition model will accompany the launch of the updated A5 product line. The edition one is available for all Sportback and Coupé models having engines with at least 140 kW. The sport suspension comes as standard. The exterior design is based on the S line and features additional, eye-catching black elements such as a roof dome in brilliant black with the A5 Coupé. The paint finishes are quantum gray, Daytona gray, pearl effect and district green, metallic. For the interior, customers can choose between the design selection and S line interior packages. Exclusive details enhance both interiors.
Price and market launch: Sales in Europe beginning in fall 2019
The Audi A5 models and the S5 models with a TDI engine and sporty new look can be ordered in Europe from fall 2019. The models will be with dealers starting in early 2020. The base price in Germany for the A5 Coupé 40 TFSI with 12 V MHEV and 140 kW is 42,900 euros (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.9–5.8 (39.9–40.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 136–131 (218.9–210.8 g/mi)). Customers can order the S5 Coupé (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 161–160 (259.1–257.5 g/mi)) and the S5 Sportback (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 6.2–6.1 (37.9–38.6 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 162–160 (260.7–257.5 g/mi)) starting at 66,500 euros. Many popular equipment options from the Audi A5 Coupé, for instance the A5 Coupé 45 TDI quattro with 170 kW (231 hp) tiptronic (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km*: 5.4 – 5.1 (43.6 – 46.1 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km*: 141 – 134 (226.9 – 215.7 g/mi)), valued at approximately 7,700 euros come as standard. These include Matrix LED headlights with dynamic rear turn signals up front and in the rear, S sport suspension with tautly tuned suspension and damping, 18-inch wheels, power-adjustable front sport seats with Alcantara leather and S embossing, and sportily contoured bumpers.