With nearly 600 horsepower and sleek styling, this will be one hot and gorgeous hatch.
If you’re an Audi fan, there’s one more reason to get excited about next week’s Frankfurt Motor Show as the Four Rings have announced the unveiling of the RS7 Sportback will take place at IAA. Joining new arrivals such as the Q3 Sportback, RS6 Avant, and the facelifted A4 and Q7 lineups, the BMW M8 Gran Coupe competitor will be in Germany to share the spotlight with the AI:TRAIL concept car.
A teaser image has sadly not been provided by the Ingolstadt-based marque, but having seeing Audi Sport’s new super wagon, imagining the RS7 Sportback is not all that difficult. We’re expecting the flagship A7 model to have virtually the same front fascia design as its long-roof cousin, coupled with the subtle styling tweaks the RS models are known for. At the back, the wagon’s largest-ever oval exhausts from Audi will likely be installed on the RS7 as well. The side profile will exhibit the biggest Audi Sport brakes ever, provided the Sportback gets the same rotors as the Avant, and wheels as large as 22 inches.
Motivation will be provided by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a mild hybrid twist delivering 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Performances should closely mirror those of the wagon, so look for the 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) run to take 3.6 seconds. While the U.S.-spec RS6 Avant will be capped at 155 mph (250 kph), the Euro version will do 189.5 mph (305 kph) with the optional dynamic package plus. Expect similar velocities for the RS7 Sportback.
Following its world debut on Tuesday, the new Audi RS7 Sportback will likely go on sale in the United States at some point in 2020 when the RS6 Avant is also scheduled to hit dealers.
Audi at the IAA Frankfurt 2019
- Audi Press Conference on September 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. (CEST)
- Two world debuts – Audi AI:TRAIL and Audi RS 7 Sportback*
- Show debut for an array of new models
- Shown to a live audience for the first time: the Audi e-tron FE06
Audi is bringing two world debuts and an array of show firsts to Frankfurt in September 2019. The brand with the four rings is using the International Motor Show (IAA) to showcase a stunning collection of new products, both in the e-mobility area and from its range of conventionally powered models. The Press Conference on September 10 will feature the unveiling of the Audi AI:TRAIL concept car, the vision of a future electrically powered off-roader. Another model making its first appearance will be the new Audi RS 7 Sportback*, with which Audi Sport GmbH is expanding its portfolio of high-performance automobiles. In the shape of the e-tron FE06, Audi’s Formula E racing car can be admired for the first time in its new technical configuration and with its new design.
Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Audi Board of Management for Sales and Marketing: "We are treating visitors to a stunning display of products: Over half of the models on our stand are being presented to a show audience for the very first time. We are putting the youngest product portfolio of any premium player onto the market."
The Audi A4* and Audi Q7* in the now-comprehensively upgraded version, A1 citycarver*, Q3 Sportback* and also the Audi RS 6 Avant*: These are just some of the new highlights in the brand’s product portfolio. They will be on show in Frankfurt until September 22, 2019, on a display area covering around 3,100 square meters (33,368.1 sq ft).
As well as the new series-production models, the first joint appearance by the four visionary vehicles of Audi Design is unquestionably the highlight of the Audi program. There is a world debut for the off-roader Audi AI:TRAIL, which redefines the genre with electric drive and a revolutionary body concept.
In the field of motorsport, Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi will be starting the next Formula E season in Novemberwith a spectacular-looking vehicle. The Audi e-tron FE06 racing car, being shown to the public for the first time at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, boasts new colors and evolutionary technology. It will be making its race debut on November 22/23 in Ad Diriyah (Saudi Arabia).Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi are the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler drivers for the sixth year in a row. That makes them the longest-standing and most successful duo of drivers in Formula E.
The Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team also continues to work successfully with other, long-standing partners: Alongside technology partner Schaeffler, which shares responsibility for drivetrain development with Audi, other partners who remain involved are HYLA, ITK Engineering, the LGT Group, KUKA, MASCOT, Riello UPS and Würth Elektronik. A new face in the team is SONAX. The leading manufacturer of car care products has enjoyed close ties with motorsport for decades and has also partnered Daniel Abt for much of his still-young career.
All interested parties can watch the Audi Press Conference on Tuesday, September 10, starting at 10:30 a.m. CEST live via satellite, the internet and smart TV.After the event has concluded, a recording and additional TV footage will be available at www.audimedia.tv.
