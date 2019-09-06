Renault confirmed talks of a potential 50/50 merger with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles at the end of May, but the discussions didn’t last very long as several days later, “political conditions” in France forced FCA to pull out of what would’ve been a €33 billion ($36.6B) deal. Despite the setback, it might still happen eventually as FCA boss Mike Manley recently told the Financial Times that the company is interested in restarting merger talks.

The on-again, off-again relationship between the two parties has sparked the imagination of our friends at Budget Direct as they decided to do a merger of their own by fusing one car from FCA with one from Renault or its budget brand Dacia. Even if by any chance an agreement will be reached to form a massive automotive conglomerate, the chances of seeing these cars in real life are virtually zero. Nevertheless, it’s still interesting to see how two completely different vehicles come together to form an oddly interesting mashup.

Infusing American muscle into front-wheel-drive European hot hatches or giving stupendous amounts of power to a cheap Romanian SUV is what these following nine car mashups are all about, plus some wild creations like an electric Ram Zero Emissions or a Renault Master Overland Campervan. Hardware limitations and/or low customer demand would prevent most of these mashups from ever seeing the light of day, but nothing can stop us from dreaming of an Alpine A110 SRT or a widebody Renault Talisman.

Click on the right arrow in the image above to browse through the entire set of these purely hypothetical FCA-Renault oddities.