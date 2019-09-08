The current ruler of Mercedes AMG performance cars is the hugely capable AMG GT R, a track-focused weapon built to devour 911s and anything else in its path. If the AMG GT R seems a little too tame, you could always wait for the upcoming top dog Black series or you could call up Posaidon a tuner who’s ready to turn your AMG GT R into an 880 horsepower monster.

The Mercedes AMG GT R uses a tweaked version of the M178 twin-turbo V8 engine which produces 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. These numbers may sound fine to any sane person, however, the tuners over at Posaidon lack sanity when it comes to horsepower.

Posaidon’s tune package for the AMG GT R adds over 300 hp resulting in 880 hp. Posaidon can achieve these insane numbers thanks to a new setup of ball-bearing turbochargers, forged pistons, and a new fuel system. There’s also a new exhaust setup complete with larger turbo downpipes.

Although the engine is capable of making a huge amount of torque numbers were limited to 737 lb-ft to protect the dual-clutch transmission. Other tuning time was spent refining this package to reliably produce this newfound power. Thanks to the additional 330 hp, Posaidon’s tuned AMG GT Rs have a new top speed of 223 miles per hour.

With almost 900 horsepower on tap, the Posaidon AMG GT R is the closest you can get to the AMG GT Black series that Mercedes has yet to reveal. With the current AMG GT nearing the end of its lifecycle we hope to see even more tuners taking advantage of the hugely capable M178 V8.

Posaidon is also more than happy to tune lower-trim level AMG GTs as they’ve found a way to unlock all of the hidden power of the M178 V8. Until the arrival of the AMG GT Black Series, an AMG GT R tuned by Posaidon is the fastest AMG GT you can get.