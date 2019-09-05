Frankly, the Alpine A110 isn’t as well-known in America as it should be. We’re talking about both the classic rear-engined car from the 1960s and the modern revival with its engine a bit further forward. The oldie was a sweetheart of a sports car that saw considerable success in stage rally, including the distinction of claiming the first official World Rally Championship title in 1973. Now, Alpine is seeking some of that former glory with its new A110 Rally, specifically built to compete on stages around the world. That is, the world excluding the United States. Bummer.

Alpine isn’t simply offering a graphics package and a roll cage in its hot A110S model. The rally-spec machine is designed and developed by Signatech and uses the lighter chassis from the GT4 and Cup racing models. Since the race track for this car can be anything from dusty tarmac to narrow forest trails, it gets a proper three-way hydraulic rally suspension and upgraded Brembo brakes. Power still comes from the familiar turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder, but in the A110 Rally, it’s tuned to make “more than” 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts).

A six-speed sequential gearbox does the shifting, but if you have visions of seeing this car reclaiming the overall WRC championship, keep dreaming. Awesome as it sounds, this car is still rear-wheel drive and there are no signs of that changing. It does, however, get a new limited-slip differential which will help the A110 get its power to the ground after apexing those hairpin lefts. Being a rally car, it also sports an FIA-homologated roll cage and racing seats with six-point racing harnesses. Development is still ongoing for FIA R-GT homologation, though Alpine says it should be wrapped up in a couple of weeks.

Sadly, we’re not expecting to see a big factory-funded racing effort. Alpine will sell the A110 Rally to privateer teams for 2020, with deliveries expected to begin early in the year. Pricing is listed at €150,000, which translates to approximately $165,560.