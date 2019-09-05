It might not be posh enough for the actual Monte Carlo, but it's a bit fancier than the regular Kamiq.
Hot on the heels of the Scala Monte Carlo’s debut, Skoda is now introducing the same high-end trim level for its Kamiq small crossover. Many moons after the Yeti Monte Carlo, its direct replacement combines a generous list of standard equipment with several cosmetic changes inside and out to create what will effectively serve as the flagship version.
Starting on the outside, the Kamiq Monte Carlo gets full-LED headlights and a glossy black frame around the front grille. There’s more of that black noticeable on the bumper and the side mirror caps, while the roof rails and the side sills have also received the dark treatment. Even the “SKODA” lettering on the tailgate is now black, as is the “KAMIQ” model designation.
Rounding off the upgrades on the outside are the full-LED taillights, a panoramic sunroof, tinted rear windows, black rear diffuser, and the special badging. The 2020 Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will come as standard with unique 17-inch alloy wheels, but those willing to spend extra will be able to opt for a larger 18-inch set.
Stepping inside the cabin, the posh subcompact crossover has a pair of height-adjustable sports seats with built-in headrests and an upholstery design reserved to the Monte Carlo trim. Red stitching creates a visual contrast in what is a predominately black cabin, and it has been applied to the perforated leather on the steering wheel as well as on the leather covering the old-school handbrake lever and gear selector.
Much like the aforementioned Scala Monte Carlo, the new Kamiq version has red LED ambient lighting and special interior trim to separate it from the lesser trim levels. An aluminum look for the pedals has been applied, while the black headliner and chrome air vents are also part of the package. The black “KAMIQ” lettering on the side sills and new floor mats complete the look.
Heading to the Frankfurt Motor Show next week, the new Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo will go on sale in the last quarter of the year and will be available with all the engines.
Mladá Boleslav, 5 September 2019 – The ŠKODA tradition of offering a sporty, lifestyle-oriented MONTE CARLO trim level will also be extended to the new KAMIQ city SUV. The latest ŠKODA SUV model uses dynamic, black MONTE CARLO features to evoke the brand’s successful rally history and also features an upgraded level of equipment. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is the Czech brand’s second SUV to come in a sporty MONTE CARLO version, the first having been the ŠKODA YETI. The ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO will make its debut together with the ŠKODA SCALA MONTE CARLO from 10 to 22 September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The new top trim level for the KAMIQ can be combined with all the engines available for the model series. Deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, says: “The new ŠKODA KAMIQ is a typical ŠKODA SUV that develops its own distinctive personality through design elements like the split headlights. The black MONTE CARLO features emphasise this independent character and make it an even more attractive proposition for a younger target group. What you have here is a perfect combination of a sporty design referencing our successful rally vehicles and the everyday usability of a smart city SUV.”
The new ŠKODA KAMIQ is the second SUV in the brand’s history to come with a sporty MONTE CARLO version, having been preceded by the ŠKODA YETI. The MONTE CARLO name is used to identify the sporty lifestyle versions of ŠKODA’s compact models. It evokes the splendour and glamour of the Principality of Monaco as well as the storied motor racing history of the Monte Carlo Rally, an event that dates back to 1911 and has seen many ŠKODA successes over the years. The manufacturer’s first model to bear the MONTE CARLO name was a 1936 limited edition of the ŠKODA POPULAR. The FABIA MONTE CARLO will now be joined by the KAMIQ and SCALA MONTE CARLO versions, expanding the range of popular lifestyle trim levels for ŠKODA’s compact models. What all three models have in common are sporty, black MONTE CARLO features and upgraded equipment.
Black MONTE CARLO features communicate sportiness
In addition to the characteristic split full-LED headlights, the ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO comes with a glossy black frame surrounding the ŠKODA grille, for a dynamic and distinctive appearance. The black detailing also extends to parts of the front bumper, the wing mirror caps, roof rails, side sills and the centrally positioned ŠKODA lettering on the tailgate. The ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO is available with the full range of KAMIQ engines and features black 17-inch alloy wheels with a MONTE CARLO design as standard; 18-inch alloys are available as an option. The trim level includes SunSet tinted side windows and a panoramic roof. A black rear diffuser, black model designations and full-LED tail lights round off the sporty appearance of the new KAMIQ range-topper, which can also be identified by a special badge.
Dynamic interior accents
The interior of the ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO welcomes the driver and front passenger with height-adjustable sports seats featuring a specific MONTE CARLO design and integrated headrests. The multifunction sports steering wheel is covered in perforated leather bearing the same red decorative seams as the leather finish for the gear selector and handbrake lever. The LED ambient lighting also comes in red and illuminates the centre console, door storage compartments, door handles and footwells. The KAMIQ MONTE CARLO also includes LED reading lights. The decorative trims and instrument panel have their own standalone design, with the air vents in the dashboard sporting a chrome look and the pedal trim featuring an aluminium design. Special floor mats, KAMIQ lettering on the door sills and a black roof lining complete the interior.
Industry insiders and the general public alike will be able to experience the new ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO for the first time from 10 to 22 September at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, Stand A11 in Hall 3.0. Market launch will start in the fourth quarter of 2019.