Toyota gave its midsize Tacoma pickup a mild facelift for the 2020 model year, and we do mean mild. A new grille is the crux of the exterior update, along with fresh wheels and tweaked trim. The TRD Pro model also gained sequential LED headlights and special wheels, while the truck’s interior gained some items as well. It comes at a cost, however – specifically $45,080 after a $1,120 destination charge according to Cars Direct. The report cites updated Toyota order guides as the source for the pricing information, which can be seen at the press release button following this article.

For the record, that’s a $1,000 increase compared to the 2019 model. Such increases aren’t uncommon between model years, especially when updates are involved. This one is intriguing though, as the report says most 2020 Tacos will only see a price increase of around $200. What makes the TRD Pro special enough to warrant the extra bump?

Gallery: 2020 Toyota Tacoma

27 Photos

The report doesn’t offer details, and without line-item breakdowns of equipment, we’re left to speculate. Considering the LED lights, all-new Pro-specific 16-inch wheels, and standard-issue tech such as Toyota’s Panoramic View Monitor and Multi Terrain Monitor, it’s very easy to reach a $1,000 conclusion. Bumping prices on other models are the aforementioned exterior changes, along with a new eight-inch display and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto connectivity – a first for the Tacoma.

While the price bump isn’t extreme, it does place the 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro on the high end of its competitive spectrum. In completely stock trim it’s a touch more expensive than the base Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, but in an apples-to-apples comparison with the automatic-only Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, you’ll pay nearly $4,000 more to put the TRD Pro in your garage. That’s not chump change, and it begs the question: Is the Toyota worth it?