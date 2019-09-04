The Porsche Taycan is finally here, and the Turbo trim, which is the base model at launch, starts at $150,900 in the United States. Going for the more powerful Turbo S takes the price to $185,000. The online configurator for the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S are already available, and fully loading a Turbo S takes the price to $241,150.

Both Taycan trims use a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) during normal driving. The Turbo has a maximum torque output of 626 pound-feet (849 Newton-meters), and the Turbo S makes 774 lb-ft (1,049 Nm). In addition, the Turbo has 671 hp (500 kW) available during its launch mode, and the Turbo S has 751 hp (560 kW) for launches.

This powertrain gets the Turbo S to 60 mph (96 kilometers) in 2.6 seconds from a launch. For comparison, the Turbo needs 3.0 seconds for this run. Porsche estimates the top model needs 10.8 seconds to cover the quarter-mile, versus 11.1 seconds for the lesser version. Both of them have a 161-mph (259-kph) top speed.

To buy a Taycan at launch, Porsche also requires customers to get a charger. The Mobile Charger Connect is $1,120, and the Mobile Charger Connect with Home Energy Manager is $1,660, although Porsche's configurator says this part is currently unavailable.

The Taycan is available in ten colors: White, Black, Carrera White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Volcano Grey Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, Frozen Blue Metallic, and Mamba Green Metallic. For $3,150, Carmine Red is the only one that increases the Turbo S' price.

There are also nine upholstery choices. The standard leather options include Black, two-tone Black/Limestone, Black/Bordeaux Red. Race-Tex leather-free upholstery is available in Black, Graphite Blue, or two-tone Black/Slate Grey. For $2,450, there's more luxurious Olea Club Leather in Basalt Black, Truffle Brown, and two-tone Basalt Black/Atacama Beige.

Spending the extra money on the Turbo S gets buyers a few other performance upgrades. The higher-spec model comes standard with rear-axle steering and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes. It also rides on 21-inch wheels, rather than the Turbo's 20-inch units.

There are thousands of dollars of options available to increase the Turbo S' price. For example, the $4,340 Premium Package adds a fixed panoramic glass roof, front and rear parking assist with Surround View cameras, lane change assist, thermal- and noise-insulated glass, and front seat ventilation. Folks wanting to add performance can get Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport active roll stabilization system with active electromechanical anti-roll bars for $3,590.

Check out the configurator to see the plethora of options that are available for Porsche's first EV. Given the vast number of choices, there should be no problem tweaking one exactly to your idea of perfection.