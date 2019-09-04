Today’s the day, folks. You are about to witness the dawn of a new era for Porsche as the Zuffenhausen-based sports car marque is hopping on the EV bandwagon with the reveal of the production-ready Taycan. Previewed four years ago by the spectacular Mission E concept, Germany’s answer to the Tesla Model S will break cover in just a few short hours from now when we’ll finally see the electric sedan without the deceiving camouflage.

The Taycan has been the subject of an extensive teaser campaign, but there are still a lot of things we don’t know about the zero-emissions Porsche. In the meantime, we can check out the adjacent final batch of teaser images showing the swanky LED headlights that bear a striking resemblance to those of the 2015 showcar. Posted on the company’s French website, the images are part of a photoshoot conducted right before the big debut and allow us to see more of the design details.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that a road-going production model hardly ever matches the exciting design of a concept. Nevertheless, the Taycan sedan is shaping up to be quite the looker judging by the latest images published by Porsche France, and we can observe the strong 911 influences in the sloping roofline.

Much of the futuristic interior has already been revealed, complete with a plethora of touchscreens both at the front and rear. There’s the massive 16.8-inch curved display serving as the instrument cluster and accompanied by a 10.9-inch touchscreen and a smaller 8.4-inch touch panel mounted lower on the center console. Even the front passenger can have a touchscreen, while the optional four-zone automatic climate control comes bundled with a 5.9-inch touch panel for those sitting in the back.

As you are probably well aware by now, the EV from Stuttgart will initially be offered in the high-end trim levels with dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steering. It will have well over 600 horsepower in normal use, with an overboost function increasing output to more than 700 hp and 750 pound-feet (1,017 Newton-meters) of torque for 2.5 seconds. The electric punch will give it some supercar levels of acceleration despite the fact it’s not exactly going to be a light car.

There are contradicting reports about range, but the official word from Porsche is that it’ll do “over 500 kilometers” (310 miles). However, we’ll have to wait for the full reveal to learn what that number actually means since we don’t know whether it’s based on NEDC or WLTP. If it’s the first scenario, expect real-world range to be considerably lower as it’s a known fact NEDC is overly optimistic.

All will be revealed later today, so watch this space for everything Taycan. In 2020, the more practical and rugged Taycan Cross Turismo lifted wagon will follow, and Porsche has already announced the next-gen Macan crossover will get a pure electric variant.