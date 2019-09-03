The special editions feature new trim and extra standard equipment.
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler has new Willys and Black & Tan special editions, and the models are available to order now from dealers. Both of them use the Wrangler Sport S trim as a starting point for adding extra features.
"Wrangler Willys harkens back to the original Jeep while Wrangler Black & Tan offers a unique look with a tan top. We are proud that both new models will add to the wide appeal Jeep Wrangler already offers," Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand in North America said about the new editions.
The Jeep Wrangler Willys wears a special hood decal with the edition's name in a military-style script. It comes standard with LED headlights and fog lamps. This edition's grille is gloss black. The Willys rides on a set of 17-inch wheels with Gray Pad details and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. On the inside, there are all-weather floor mats.
The Willys' mechanical updates include a limited-slip rear differential and heavy-duty brakes. The shocks and rock rails come straight from the tougher Rubicon model. The special edition also gets the Command-Trac 4x4 system with a two-speed transfer case.
The Willys goes for $33,740 for the two-door Wrangler or $37,240 for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited.
The Black & Tan edition puts a focus on giving the Wrangler a more eye-catching look. On the outside, there is the eponymous tan soft top. Plus, the special model gets side steps, low-gloss badges, and a set of 17-inch wheels with a Machine Granite finish and all-terrain tires.
The Black & Tan's cabin wears the color combo by incorporating a Wizard Black instrument panel and Heritage Tan cloth seats. The Technology Group package also comes standard that includes 7-inch displays for the driver's display and infotainment screen.
The Black & Tan edition costs $32,940 on the Wrangler and $36,440 on the Wrangler Unlimited.
Jeep® Wrangler Willys returns featuring a limited-slip rear differential, rock rails, aggressive 32-inch mud terrain tires and a rugged look with black accents
Wrangler Black & Tan adds special exterior and interior content, including a premium tan soft top with black exterior badging and accents
Jeep Wrangler Willys
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler lineup sees the return of the popular Willys edition and marks the first time it is available on the newest generation Jeep Wrangler (JL). The Wrangler Willys edition features a limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon rock rails and shocks, heavy-duty brakes and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. These features, combined with Jeep’s Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, bolster the Jeep Wrangler Willys’ off-road capability.
This added capability is highlighted with a rugged appearance. Special exterior design cues feature a Willys hood decal, unique black 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and a gloss black sport grille. All-weather slush mats, as well as LED headlights and fog lights, are also standard on the Wrangler Willys edition.
The Wrangler Willys edition is available in 10 colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk’n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White.
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys has an MSRP of $33,740 for the two-door model and $37,240 for the four-door version.
Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan
Joining the Wrangler lineup for the first time for 2020, the Wrangler Black & Tan features a unique look with a distinct heritage flair. Available in all exterior colors, the Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan edition features 17-inch Machine Granite wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, side steps, Low Gloss badging and a premium tan soft top.
Inside, Wrangler Black & Tan features a Wizard Black painted instrument panel mid bolster and Heritage Tan cloth seats. The Technology Group, featuring Uconnect’s 7-inch radio, a 7-inch driver’s display screen and dual-zone climate control, is standard.
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan has a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $32,940 for the two-door model and an MSRP of $36,440 for the four-door version.