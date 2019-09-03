The 2020 Jeep Wrangler has new Willys and Black & Tan special editions, and the models are available to order now from dealers. Both of them use the Wrangler Sport S trim as a starting point for adding extra features.

"Wrangler Willys harkens back to the original Jeep while Wrangler Black & Tan offers a unique look with a tan top. We are proud that both new models will add to the wide appeal Jeep Wrangler already offers," Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand in North America said about the new editions.

The Jeep Wrangler Willys wears a special hood decal with the edition's name in a military-style script. It comes standard with LED headlights and fog lamps. This edition's grille is gloss black. The Willys rides on a set of 17-inch wheels with Gray Pad details and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. On the inside, there are all-weather floor mats.

The Willys' mechanical updates include a limited-slip rear differential and heavy-duty brakes. The shocks and rock rails come straight from the tougher Rubicon model. The special edition also gets the Command-Trac 4x4 system with a two-speed transfer case.

The Willys goes for $33,740 for the two-door Wrangler or $37,240 for the four-door Wrangler Unlimited.

The Black & Tan edition puts a focus on giving the Wrangler a more eye-catching look. On the outside, there is the eponymous tan soft top. Plus, the special model gets side steps, low-gloss badges, and a set of 17-inch wheels with a Machine Granite finish and all-terrain tires.

The Black & Tan's cabin wears the color combo by incorporating a Wizard Black instrument panel and Heritage Tan cloth seats. The Technology Group package also comes standard that includes 7-inch displays for the driver's display and infotainment screen.

The Black & Tan edition costs $32,940 on the Wrangler and $36,440 on the Wrangler Unlimited.