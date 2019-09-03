Hide press release Show press release

New Nissan JUKE redefines the standard of compact crossovers,

thanks to a strong personality, better performance and technologies

groundbreaking

- New Nissan JUKE debuts simultaneously in 5 cities in Europe, where they have been

sold nearly a million units since its launch in 2010.

- Nissan JUKE launched the compact crossover segment 9 years ago.

- Elegant lines and sculpted by coupé, athletic character, more spacious and modern interiors for

set new design standards.

- New technologies are available, including Nissan ProPILOT, the latest version of the

NissanConnect infotainment with integrated WiFi and the integration interface for

smartphone with over-the-air update make life on board more interactive and

safe.

- 1.0l, 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine combined with a 6-speed or manual gearbox.

7-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, to offer better performance and

lower consumption.

Rome (3 September 2019) - Almost ten years after creating the crossover segment

compact, comes the new generation of Nissan JUKE, with distinctive personality, to reinvent

once again this segment. Fun to drive as always, new Nissan JUKE

sets new standards in performance and technology, with more interior space and a design to

Coupe Crossover.

With nearly 1 million units sold in Europe, Nissan JUKE has met with the favor of customers

European thanks to its unique design. The new generation of JUKE, previewed today

at the same time as Milan, London, Paris, Barcelona and Cologne, responds to the

compact crossover customer requirements in terms of design, technology, performance and

practicality. Thanks to ProPILOT and connectivity technologies, with JUKE the Nissan Intelligent

Mobility - Nissan's vision of how cars are and will be powered, driven and integrated

in society - takes a step forward.

"Nissan JUKE is back with his strong identity, with even more character, performance

and advanced technology." These are the words of Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan Europe Vice

President, Product Planning, who then added: "The new design and the exciting experience

The increasing number of crossover customers will make them attractive to the public.

compact. JUKE has grown in size, retaining the qualities that it has always had.

"they make a distinctive, fun car to drive."

ATHLETIC DESIGN

Nissan JUKE returns to set new standards in the larger B-Crossover segment

and an athletic character, with 19-inch alloy wheels and a roof that looks almost "suspended",

typical feature of coupés. Equipped with full LED technology as standard, the new Nissan JUKE

retains the circular front lights with a new central Y-shaped sign, complementary to the

Nissan V-Motion grid. New colours also for the range: Burgundy and Fuji Sunset Red introduced

(the latter exclusively for Nissan Juke) for a total of 11 colors. In addition, they make their own

2-TONE paints debut thanks to the three colours available for the contrasting roof.

Also transformed in the interiors, the new Nissan JUKE offers more space for passengers and their

personal effects, with the posterior sessions having a space for the knees increased by well

5.8 cm, the rear space for the head is greater than 1.1 cm and the capacity of the boot that

reaches 422 litres, a 20% increase over the previous generation. The interiors were

completely redesigned to offer style and comfort thanks to a better driving position, greater

rear space, controls and housings more comfortable and intuitive. New soft-touch materials for the

The dashboard, door inserts and knee rests guarantee a premium feeling, so

as the standard single-form sports seats, with optional Alcantara or leather upholstery.

New levels of customization thanks to the new N-Design version. Combining the different

the colours of the body, roof and interior can be used to create cars with a unique character, a Nissan

JUKE typically urban, premium or sports. The customizations of the exterior, in tint with the color

of the roof, concern the finishes of the bumper and the side moldings. In addition, the N-Design

boasts dedicated 19" alloy wheels.

AGILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Nissan JUKE is thought to be agile, but this new Coupé Crossover is also grown in

dimensions. The length of 4,210 mm, the height of 1,595 mm and the width of 1,800 mm

provide more interior space, but the car remains compact and even lighter than 23

Thanks to the use of high-strength steel, the new generation of JUKE is equipped with a

stiffer platform for greater stability, performance, cornering manoeuvrability and

better control.

New Nissan JUKE is equipped with an efficient 1.0l petrol engine, three-cylinder DIG-T

117 hp turbocharged, which improves performance and reduces fuel consumption.

Available in combination with a 6-speed manual transmission or a dual automatic transmission.

7-speed clutch (DCT) with steering wheel controls. There are three driving modes to choose from,

Eco, Standard and Sport, to adapt the behavior of the car to the style of each driver and to

every situation.

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

Equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies and driver assistance functions, the new

JUKE is also the most connected Nissan model ever thanks to the new infotainment system.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility

For the first time available on JUKE the ProPILOT technology, which assists the driver in the phase of

acceleration, steering and braking. Designed for single-lane highway management,

ProPILOT accelerates and slows down the car to maintain the correct speed and distance from the

vehicle that precedes and holds the car in the middle of the lane.

JUKE also offers a comprehensive package of safety technologies, including Braking System

Intelligent emergency with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, Signage detection

Road, Intelligent Lane Keeping System, Intelligent Lane Detection System

rear of moving obstacles and Intelligent System of warning and blind spot intervention.

The latter equipment, which signals the presence of obstacles in blind spots and, if necessary, shows

the car on track, with the new Nissan JUKE appears for the first time in the segment of the

compact crossovers.

Connectivity, Infotainment and BOSE® Personal® Plus

With the new NissanConnect infotainment system, customers can use Apple CarPlay® and Android

Auto to replicate the applications of your smartphone on the new 8-inch Touchscreen. It is also

you can access TomTom Maps & Live Traffic or enable built-in WiFi to connect laptops

or tablet.

The NissanConnect Services application allows customers to control a variety of features of the

car. You can check the closing of the JUKE doors and operate the closing and opening of the doors.

directly from your smartphone. For the sake of safety, you can control the pressure of the

and the engine oil level before starting a journey.

In addition, Google Assistant compatibility allows control of certain functions, including

the lighting of the vehicle's headlights and the possibility of sending the destination to the on-board navigator

via voice commands to your smartphone.

Drivers and passengers can enjoy the qualities of the Bose® Personal® Plus sound system.

Thanks to 8 high-performance speakers, including two Bose UltraNearfield speakers incorporated in

both front headrests, you can enjoy a 360° immersive sound experience.

The new Nissan JUKE will continue to be produced at the Sunderland plant in the UK.

United, with first deliveries to European customers scheduled for the end of November.