While multiple spy photos already show us that refreshed versions of the Renault Megane are on the way, these shots are our first look at the updated RS model. Our spies caught this one during high-altitude testing in Spain.

The changes to the Megane RS are minor even by refresh standards. The headlights are slightly different, including having a flatter shape along the lower edge. At the back, the taillights now have their clear sections at the bottom of the lamps, rather than in the center of the design.

These photos don't provide a good view of the cabin. However, our spies report seeing a revised center stack layout with a larger screen on top of the dashboard. Expect some different materials on the inside, too.

The powertrain range reportedly won't change for the RS. The standard model uses a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts). The RS Trophy uses the same powerplant but boosts the output to 296 hp (221 kW). For both variants, buyers can select between a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

There's no info at this time about any other mechanical upgrades for the refreshed Megane RS. Taking the time to fit the tiny styling upgrades could also give the engineers an opportunity to tweak the suspension or brakes. Any changes aren't immediately visible in these photos, though.

The refreshed Megane could debut as soon as the Frankfurt Motor Show later in September. However, it's not clear whether the tweaked RS would arrive at the same time as the other variants. Hot hatch fans might have to wait a little longer of the updated model.

