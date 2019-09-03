It'll reportedly come to Europe in 2021.
Following a teaser on August 30, Volkswagen now confirms that what it currently calls the New Urban Coupe has a world premiere in spring 2020. The model marks the first time that a VW with design and development in Brazil is coming to markets worldwide.
"For the first time in our history we will be offering our very own vehicle concept on the international market, and sharing design, technology and know-how from Brazil with the world," Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, said about the upcoming model.
So far, VW only shows rough sketches of the New Urban Coupe's profile. Judging by these images, the vehicle is a compact, five-door crossover with coupe-like styling. By modern styling standards in this class, the front overhang looks rather long, but this element fits well with the downward sloping nose. There's also a steeply raked rear hatchback that creates a sleek look at the back.
The New Urban Coupe rides on VW's MQB platform. Information from Motor1.com's edition in Brazil suggests the production model may have the the T-Sport name when it hits the market in May 2020. It would allegedly ride on a 2.56-meter (100.8-inch) wheelbase.
At least in the Brazilian market, the New Urban Coupe would be available with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine making 108 horsepower (81 kilowatts) and matching up to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Customers could also get a 1.0 TSI with 114 hp (85 kW) with a six-speed automatic.
VW will build the production version of the New Urban Coupe at the Anchieta plant in Brazil starting in 2020. The automaker will also build them in Europe for sales in that region beginning in 2021.
Volkswagen is investing seven billion BRL (approx. €1.5 billion) in Brazil through 2020 under its regionalization strategy
Groundbreaking premiere: For the first time, Volkswagen do Brasil is developing a vehicle based on the modular transverse toolkit MQB completely in-house; the model is also to be produced later in Europe and sold on other international markets. Volkswagen is strengthening the economic significance of Volkswagen do Brasil with the regionalization of the South American market. Through 2020, Volkswagen is investing seven billion BRL (approx. €1.5 billion) in Brazil in the development of new products, digitalization and technological innovations.
Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, said: “The internationalization of Volkswagen began 60 years ago with construction of the plant in Anchieta, Brazil. South America has been an important market for Volkswagen ever since. We are strengthening our regionalization strategy with these investments.”
Between 2016 and 2020, Volkswagen is investing seven billion BRL (approx. €1.5 billion) in Brazil in the development of new products, digitalization and technological innovations. With these investments the company is strengthening the development of local products for customers in South America in particular, but also worldwide.
This is based on a restructuring program introduced by Volkswagen to support business opportunities in the South American market. Under its regionalization strategy, the company launched a product offensive with 20 new models for Brazil as the key market in the region.
