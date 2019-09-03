Following a teaser on August 30, Volkswagen now confirms that what it currently calls the New Urban Coupe has a world premiere in spring 2020. The model marks the first time that a VW with design and development in Brazil is coming to markets worldwide.

"For the first time in our history we will be offering our very own vehicle concept on the international market, and sharing design, technology and know-how from Brazil with the world," Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, said about the upcoming model.

Gallery: VW New Urban Coupe teaser

3 Photos

So far, VW only shows rough sketches of the New Urban Coupe's profile. Judging by these images, the vehicle is a compact, five-door crossover with coupe-like styling. By modern styling standards in this class, the front overhang looks rather long, but this element fits well with the downward sloping nose. There's also a steeply raked rear hatchback that creates a sleek look at the back.

The New Urban Coupe rides on VW's MQB platform. Information from Motor1.com's edition in Brazil suggests the production model may have the the T-Sport name when it hits the market in May 2020. It would allegedly ride on a 2.56-meter (100.8-inch) wheelbase.

At least in the Brazilian market, the New Urban Coupe would be available with a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter engine making 108 horsepower (81 kilowatts) and matching up to a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Customers could also get a 1.0 TSI with 114 hp (85 kW) with a six-speed automatic.

VW will build the production version of the New Urban Coupe at the Anchieta plant in Brazil starting in 2020. The automaker will also build them in Europe for sales in that region beginning in 2021.