Shortly after coming out with the M4 Edition M Heritage, BMW is launching two additional special editions for global consumption. This time around, they’re based on the i3s hatchback and the i8 in both coupe and roadster body styles, with all three getting an assortment of cosmetic upgrades inside and out to tempt you into buying an eco-friendly Bimmer.

The petite i3s goes by the rather generic name of “Edition RoadStyle” and you can have it in any color you’d like as long as it’s (Fluid) Black. There are “E-Copper” accents here and there, such as the ones on the kidney grille inlays, air deflectors on the front bumper, and also on the side skirts. The dark theme is continued by the 20-inch alloy wheels design featuring a double-spoke design and a Jet Black finish.

Inside, the BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle has gained natural leather upholstery in Dalbergia Brown complemented by Dark Oak matt fine wood trim. Rounding off the changes are the headrests carrying an embroidered logo denoting the special edition’s name.

Coming to the U.S., the fancy i3s will enter production late this year and will be capped globally at 900 units.

Gallery: BMW i3s RoadStyle, i8 Ultimate Sophisto

27 Photos

As for the i8 duo, the plug-in hybrid coupe and roadster in Ultimate Sophisto guise are dipped in Sophisto Grey metallic paint and then BMW slaps some E-Copper accents to spruce things up. The electrified sports car rides on 20-inch radial-spoke wheels featuring those contrasting accents you’ll also notice on the front grille and side skirts.

At the back, the tailgate inlay has a high-gloss finish, much like the brake calipers further beautified by the BMW i badging and blue detailing. Door sill plates carrying the “Ultimate Sophisto Edition” lettering and a “1 of 200” badge inside the cabin complete the list of tweaks. The two i8s are generously equipped with a head-up display, ceramic controls, a Harman Kardon sound system, and navigation with support for Apple CarPlay. Go for the coupe and BMW will give the headliner an anthracite makeover.

The i8 is considerably more exclusive than the i3s since BMW will produce 200 examples for the entire world, starting late 2019.

Pricing for both special editions will be announced closer to on-sale date.