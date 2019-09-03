Spy shots are showing BMW is hard at work preparing the next-generation 4 Series and consequently its M4 versions, but that doesn’t mean the Bavarians are done with the current 4er. Offered exclusively as a coupe (F82), the M Heritage special edition celebrates everything the M GmbH stands for and all the great things the division has been doing since its inception in 1972.

BMW will offer the tricked-out M4 in the well-known M colors by giving buyers the possibility to pick from Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue or Imola Red II. Regardless of shade, the sports coupe comes with a carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof adorned with an offset decorative stripe in the three M colors that BMW says it will be applied to the composite material through a “special manufacturing process.”

Gallery: 2020 BMW M4 Edition M Heritage

16 Photos

One other feature that makes the M Heritage version stand out is the 20-inch alloy wheel set, which comes with an Orbit Gray finish and is exclusive to this limited-run coupe. The forged wheels are shod in mixed performance tires measuring 265/30 R20 at the front axle and 285/40 R20 at the back.

BMW mentions the U.S.-spec cars are getting an interior finish matched with the exterior theme, as follows: Silverstone/Black leather with turquoise stitching for the cars finished in Laguna Seca Blue, Silverstone/Black leather with blue contrast stitching for the ones painted in Velvet Blue exterior, while Red/Black leather with red contrast stitching is reserved to the M4s with an Imola Red II exterior. All cars will feature full-Merino Leather M Sport seats and fancy door sills carrying the “1/750” and “Edition M Heritage” logos.

The special edition is based on the M4 equipped with the Competition Package, which means the coupes offer 444 horsepower and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a turbocharged 3.0-liter engine. The inline-six is linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission enabling the coupe to reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.8 seconds before topping out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph).

To sweeten the pot, BMW’s engineers have fine-tuned the Adaptive M Suspension for better handling thanks to new shocks, springs, and anti-roll bars. In addition, the driving modes have been recalibrated and the Active M Differential and dynamic stability control system have been tweaked as well.

Limited to 750 cars, the BMW M4 Edition M Heritage will be available globally and is set to enter production towards the end of the year. Pricing to be announced closer to market launch.