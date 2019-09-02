Unless Porsche decides to drop yet another teaser tomorrow ahead of the Taycan’s world reveal on September 4, this is the last time you’re going to see the electric sedan still carrying that annoying camouflage. The zero-emissions model from Stuttgart made the journey to the USS Hornet to show off its acceleration and braking capabilities in a rather unconventional way, just in time for Labor Day.

The video shot at the massive 27,500-ton aircraft carrier that was used to recover the astronauts from the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 missions shows professional racer Shea Holbrook behind the wheel of the Taycan. She put the EV’s launch control to good use for a quick run to 90.58 mph (145.77 kph) in a mere 422 feet (128.6 meters) before pushing hard on the brakes to get back to zero.

Gallery: 2020 Porsche Taycan at USS Hornet aircraft carrier

30 Photos

Thanks to highly advanced carbon-ceramic brakes, Porsche’s first electric car needed fewer than 100 feet (30 meters) to reach a full stop. The whole procedure took just 10.17 seconds, which is mighty impressive when you factor in the uneven surface of the 869-feet (265-meter) flight deck.

The fastest four-door electric sedan at the Nürburgring, the Taycan will debut in the high-end trim levels with dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steering. In normal driving modes, it’ll offer a combined output of more than 600 horsepower, but a 2.5-second-long overboost function will up the power ante to a massive 700+ hp and in excess of 750 pound-feet (1,017 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s mighty impressive for a car that will weigh approximately 2,250 kilograms (4,960 pounds).

About four years since the Mission E concept’s reveal, the production-ready Taycan will debut in 48 hours from now at events that will take place simultaneously in Germany, China, and Canada. We will witness the premiere as it happens courtesy of a livestream Porsche has set up.