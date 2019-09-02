Showing the EV's acceleration and braking chops in an unconventional way.
Unless Porsche decides to drop yet another teaser tomorrow ahead of the Taycan’s world reveal on September 4, this is the last time you’re going to see the electric sedan still carrying that annoying camouflage. The zero-emissions model from Stuttgart made the journey to the USS Hornet to show off its acceleration and braking capabilities in a rather unconventional way, just in time for Labor Day.
The video shot at the massive 27,500-ton aircraft carrier that was used to recover the astronauts from the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 missions shows professional racer Shea Holbrook behind the wheel of the Taycan. She put the EV’s launch control to good use for a quick run to 90.58 mph (145.77 kph) in a mere 422 feet (128.6 meters) before pushing hard on the brakes to get back to zero.
Thanks to highly advanced carbon-ceramic brakes, Porsche’s first electric car needed fewer than 100 feet (30 meters) to reach a full stop. The whole procedure took just 10.17 seconds, which is mighty impressive when you factor in the uneven surface of the 869-feet (265-meter) flight deck.
The fastest four-door electric sedan at the Nürburgring, the Taycan will debut in the high-end trim levels with dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steering. In normal driving modes, it’ll offer a combined output of more than 600 horsepower, but a 2.5-second-long overboost function will up the power ante to a massive 700+ hp and in excess of 750 pound-feet (1,017 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s mighty impressive for a car that will weigh approximately 2,250 kilograms (4,960 pounds).
About four years since the Mission E concept’s reveal, the production-ready Taycan will debut in 48 hours from now at events that will take place simultaneously in Germany, China, and Canada. We will witness the premiere as it happens courtesy of a livestream Porsche has set up.
The Porsche Taycan, which will be revealed next week, has taken a detour as it nears the end of its development journey with a spectacular demonstration of its grip, stability and performance; a prototype of the first all-electric Porsche accelerated from a standstill to 90.58mph (145km/h) and back within the confines of the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.
The USS Hornet is a gargantuan piece of engineering, displacing over 27,500 tons and with a flight deck measuring 869 feet in length. Beyond its extensive tour of duty, the USS Hornet has the distinction of being the ship used to recover the astronauts from the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 missions to the moon – housing the quarantine facility used by Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins after splashdown.
Professional racer Shea Holbrook used the Taycan’s launch control systems and the car’s high performance carbon ceramic brakes to their maximum capacity, coming to a stop under a hundred feet before the end of the flight deck.
Shea Holbrook: “The deck is a long, long way up and despite appearances it’s actually quite bumpy. Deliberately accelerating towards thin air and the ocean is a new experience for me, but the Taycan gave me a huge amount of confidence – it was really stable but under acceleration and, more importantly, under braking. I built up to the final run, slowly increasing the speed each time until I felt confident and each time the car felt completely comfortable in what it was being asked to do. What a rush!”
Despite the uneven deck surface, Shea and the Taycan accelerated to 90.58mph in just 422 feet before braking hard. The entire run took 10.17 seconds
Stefan Weckbach, Vice President Product Line, Taycan: “While this isn’t a usual metric we use to benchmark the performance of the Taycan and rather some kind of fun testing than a completely serious one, it’s quite a fitting way to demonstrate the power of the car as it nears the end of its development. On a tough, changeable surface the Taycan’s composure, its incredible acceleration and stopping power were absolutely impressive – though we decided not to take it to the max, just to reach the 0-100 mph margin. While I was completely sure both Shea and the car could achieve something special, I’m really relieved no one went for a swim.”
The Taycan will be revealed simultaneously on three continents on September 4th and marks a new era in electrification as the first fully electric sports car. A true Porsche."