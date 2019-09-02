Hide press release Show press release

CUPRA goes even bigger with a large SUV coupe: dynamic exterior, sophisticated interior and advanced powertrain technology as main ingredients

The concept marries the presence of an SUV with the sleekness of a sports coupe, showing once more the potential evolution of the CUPRA design

The CUPRA Concept is powered by two electric motors – one on the front axle and one on the rear axle – for a total output of 225kW (306PS)

Based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, the vehicle is equipped with a 77kWh battery pack for an all-electric range of up to 450km

As we shift away from the conventional and enter a world powered by electrification, CUPRA is redefining elements like performance. After unveiling the CUPRA Formentor Concept earlier this year, CUPRA is going one step further into its vision of electrified performance with the CUPRA Tavascan Concept.

The unique and special car brand is now linking its high-performance DNA with state-of-the-art powertrain technology and sophisticated, emotional, expressive design.

The result is the CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept, a vehicle designed to meet the needs of a market that is forecasted to grow by 15% a year – the all-electric coupe SUV.

Bringing together the silhouette of a four-door crossover, with the presence of an SUV and the sleekness of a sporty coupe, the CUPRA Tavascan Concept is the first road CUPRA to use a 100% electric powertrain, its proportions accentuated and emboldened by its electric heart, thus offering zero tailpipe emissions.

The CUPRA Tavascan Concept takes its name from a village located in the Pyrenees which is very unique due to its stunning landscape and surrounding nature.

“Besides the CUPRA Formentor, which will be launched in 2020 alongside two other high-performance plug-in hybrid models, we have already proved our technological capabilities by developing the world’s first 100% electric touring car, the CUPRA e-Racer. With the presentation of the all-electric CUPRA Tavascan concept, we are translating this vision into the streets and proving that performance can be electrified”, said CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths.

Exterior angles

The vehicle’s exterior mixes performance and efficiency, bringing muscularity and dynamism to the segment, tempered against the ability to reduce its environmental impact. The vehicle’s front design emphasises its electric personality with an illuminated CUPRA logo that sits low, providing a totally different focal point. Each vent delivers efficiency increases, allowing air to flow smoothly over the body, or internally to cool the battery pack.

Airflow is a critical component of the CUPRA Concept. Its muscular wheel arches house 22” turbine alloy wheels, focused on shifting air cleanly, allowing the coupe SUV to glide, minimising resistance.

At the rear the diffuser provides functional aerodynamics, but also creates an emotional feeling of performance, heightened by the elegant, coast-to-coast rear light, that spans the width of the vehicle, and incorporates the CUPRA logo.

The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept marries sophisticated liquid metal paint that emphasises and accentuates its exterior design, with tone-on-tone carbon fibre and delicate copper details stress its expressive look.