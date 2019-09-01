Buick isn't making a lot of money with the Envision crossover. The imported model from China faced a slow-selling year, dropping to only 30,000 units sold in 2018. With that in mind, Buick is set to replace the model with a new one – the Enspire crossover, which looks to share the proportions of the Enspire Concept that was revealed in China last year (gallery at the bottom of this page).

The prototype on the spy video above was spotted in Colorado. It was resting in between two Cadillac XT6 SUVs, which tricked the guys who spotted the car into thinking that it's a Caddy as well. But based on the previous spy shots of the said model, we can confirm that it's indeed the Enspire but a different test mule based on the license plates.

However, just like the previous spy shots, the prototype caught on the video was heavily-camouflaged, leaving no chance of seeing important details aside from its overall sleek shape and the supposedly wrap-around taillight from the Concept.

The Buick Enspire is said to ride on GM's E2 platform that underpins the Cadillac XT4 crossover. While the Concept before was an all-electric and futuristic SUV, the Enspire spotted testing here won't likely get the electrified powertrain. Instead, it's expected to have either the Envision's 2.5-liter four-banger or GM's turbocharged 2.0-liter – both mated to a nine-speed slushbox.

The Enspire crossover is expected to be revealed by the end of this year, but with test mules roaming around with camo wraps this heavy, it looks we would have to wait further. The success (or failure) of the new Enspire is yet to be seen, as well, but we sure do hope Buick gets the better end with the Envision's replacement.