Nissan is set to reveal the second-generation Juke in the days to come but the Japanese marque isn't about to hit the brakes in bringing us more teasers. While previous teasers reveal limited details about the car, except for the camo-wrapped official "spy" images, the 10-second video teaser provides even more information about the subcompact crossover.

In a blow-by-blow manner, the teaser footage would give you a glimpse of what to expect in the 2020 Juke. Blink or you'll miss some of the details provided on the video, or you can browse through the screenshots we prepared below.

Gallery: 2020 Nissan Juke Final Teaser Screenshots

6 Photos

Let's do a quick rundown of what has been revealed so far. The expected bigger V-Motion grille is now confirmed, plus the sharp LED position lights are now embedded within the car's shape, unlike before where they stick out like a sore thumb.

Another revelation is the taillights – gone are the 370z-inspired boomerang taillights as the 2020 Juke seem to have more conventional horizontal red LEDs. The variant shown in the video seems to have a two-tone color scheme, as seen by the frame that shows the C-pillar. The hidden rear door handles might have been dropped on the final design, as well.

Lastly, the thick tri-bar of lights from the previous teasers are actually the 2020 Juke's headlights, which is aligned to the outgoing Juke's light configuration, albeit, they're now LEDs – thankfully.

Of note, Nissan has confirmed the following about the next-generation Juke: it will be bigger, will have 19-inch alloys, and will feature Nissan's ProPILOT technology. Powertrains are still under speculation at this point, with 1.0- and 1.3-liter gasoline engines, a 1.5-liter diesel, and a more potent 200-horsepower (149-kiloWatt) 1.6-liter turbocharged mill rumored to be part of the power plant choices.