According to Youtuber, Misha Charoudin, who specializes in all things Nurburgring, Audi’s upcoming RS Q8 SUV has broken the product SUV lap record. Misha used clever spotting techniques to pinpoint the RS Q8’s record-breaking lap time, which remains unconfirmed by Audi.

During Charoudin’s day of filming at the Nurburgring on August 21st, he saw several cars from many different manufacturers including Porsche, Mercedes, and Audi. The Nurburgring allows manufacturers to reserve the track on Wednesdays for testing to help develop cars and set lap times.

Charoudin uses a clever technique to track lap times during these Wednesday sessions that he claims allows him to predict times within one second of the officially published times. Charodin visually watches the test cars start their lap from the starting line and then listens for cars finishing their lap to him a set of curbing on the final straightaway.

Using this method Charoudin claims the RS Q8 set a lap time of 7 minutes and 47 seconds, which is 2 seconds faster than the current record-holding Mercedes GLC63 AMG S. This impressive time is not confirmed by Audi, however, it shows the immense performance potential of the RS Q8.

The upcoming RS Q8 SUV is part of Audi’s initiative to introduce more high-performance RS level cars to their lineup. These new RS models allow Audi to broaden the appeal of their performance brand and add more excitement around its model lineup.

Part of the mystique of any high-performance luxury vehicle surrounds its lap time around the hallowed Nurburgring. Setting a record-breaking lap around Germany’s Nurburgring is a sure way to earn performance credibility and get attention from auto enthusiasts around the globe.

The Audi RS Q8 has a lot to prove and a Nurburgring lap record is more than enough to earn it some performance credibility. We look forward to seeing the official time Audi publishes for this very quick luxury SUV.





