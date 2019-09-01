It might sound easy for Ferrari to incorporate hybrid technology into its latest SF90 Stradale supercar. After all, the success of the LaFerrari is an indication that its true patrons are open to change, and that hybrid technology has a place within Maranello's stables.

But, the use of efficient hybrid technology isn't without compromise and sacrifices. In fact, Ferrari's chief technology officer Michael Leiters confirmed that having to add weight because of hybrid technology "hurts," in an interview with Autocar.

Having to add weight meant a lot of things for performance cars. As ambassadors of speed, weight is important as it affects both the car's acceleration and handling. Imagine having to push a cart with more than its usual content; you'll surely need to exert more effort in order to move the cart up to speeds – and that's what Ferrari had to solve with the conception of the SF90 Stradale.

Leiters explained that adding 551 pounds (250 kilograms) of weight in a Ferrari is hard to compensate for. They were able to do some remedy like using carbon fiber on many parts of the car but ultimately, you can only do so much. Acceleration is hindered, thus, the healthy 986 horsepower (735 kiloWatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meter) torque combined output.

Other problems faced by Ferrari with the added weight in the SF90 Stradale is with its agility, which was solved by the PHEV supercar's relatively short wheelbase and low center of gravity. Lastly, the two motors on the front axle added up to 165 lbs (70 kg) of weight, which was resolved by torque vectoring in order to get the same driving emotions in a Ferrari.

The conception of the SF90 Stradale wasn't an easy task, but it's great to see how the Prancing Horse was able to overcome the hurdles in order to bring us the most powerful Ferrari.. yet.