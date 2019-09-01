Top speed runs are a big deal for supercars – and more importantly, having a video to support the claim is as important as the number. In fact, the Bugatti Chiron Sport has been recently featured by Top Gear in their own top speed run, albeit in VW's test track, hitting the electronically-limited top speed of 261 miles per hour (420 kilometers per hour).

The 2020 Corvette Stingray, however, isn't about to let its declared top speed of 194 mph (312 kph) float without any video to back up the claim.

In a video recorded during a presentation at the National Corvette Museum's 25th Anniversary, Corvette's Chief Engineer Tadge Juechter presented a short video of the mid-engined C8 on its top speed run. The entire video on top of this page was more-than-an-hour long, but you can jump right into the action at 1:00:00 mark by pressing the play button.

On the video, you could see the test driver and his passenger with all the instrumentations used in order to measure the Corvette C8's true flat-out power. As explained by Juechter, the Corvette Stingray's top speed run was measured using accurate GPS devices, plus the number declared 194 mph (312 kph) was a flying mile average (both directions of the road) for a more realistic figure. The top speed run was done on the Papenburg test track in Germany.

Of note, the Corvette Stingray tested above was the 490-hp (365-kW) entry model without the Z51 Performance Package since the extra downforce on that option supersedes the additional 5 hp (3.7 kW), dialing down the top speed to 184 mph (296 kph).

With that in mind, at a base price of $58,900, a true 194 mph (312 kph) isn't a bad deal at all. Not bad at all.