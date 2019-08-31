In a recent patent filing, Chevrolet revealed their plan to create branded brake rotors with Chevy’s Bowtie Logo cut into the rotor’s surface. This interesting branding exercise has many of us asking why?

In Today’s market you can buy drilled, slotted, and even a brake rotor with a combo of the two, but you cannot buy branded brake rotors. Chevrolet saw this lack of branded brake rotors as an opportunity to innovate and create something completely new.

Chevy's patent filing specifically calls out the need to have a brake rotor with a decorative insert. The patent goes on to further callout that the decorative insert should not compromise the performance of the brake rotor or increase the production cost.

Gallery: Chevy's Bowtie Brake Rotors

2 Photos

This attempt to take branding to a new level is far from a new tactic. Putting Chevy’s logo on brake rotors is an easy way to get owners to purchase replacement brakes directly from Chevy instead of buying an aftermarket example without the bowtie.

Branding like this means that at the next Corvette meet you’ll be able to tell who’s getting their brakes from Chevy and who are buying cheap rotors online. When a wear item like this is branded you’re more likely to go to a dealership for service meaning a long term revenue source for Chevy.

As of right now, we’re not sure when Chevy’s Bowtie brake rotors will make their official production debut but we expect them to appear on enthusiast vehicles first like the Corvette and Camaro. After gaining traction among Chevy faithful we’d expect to see them trickle down to more mainstream models as an optional extra.

Although nobody asked for them, brake rotors with Chevy Bowtie cut-outs are on their way. This new rotor design is sure to be a polarizing feature among the Chevy faithful, however, if sales go well expect other manufacturers to follow suit.





