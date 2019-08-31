From South Carolina comes Himalaya, a specialist in the creation of custom Land Rover Defender builds, one-offs, and restoration. Honestly, it's great to see some more aftermarket firms for Land Rover show off their stuff, and the Defender has always had an extremely popular following, with the 2020 model set to be revealed very soon. For those looking for something a little bit more special, Himalaya may just have the thing for you: a limited-edition Spectre Defender, inspired by the ones in the James Bond movie of the same name. The price? A cool $250,000.

The Spectre Defender uses a crew cab pickup configuration, following the layout using body panels and frames sourced from England. What makes it even more unique is that Himalaya is known for combining British styling with American internals. Each project begins with an all-new UK-sourced frame, which is reinforced and also galvanized to fend off corrosion. The 182 horsepower, 3.9-liter V8 is replaced with a GM LS3 mill that makes 525 horsepower, and a six-speed GM sourced automatic transmission is integrated with the engine and all-wheel drive transfer case. You also have other engine options such as a Cummins 2.8-liter turbo diesel and an LS3 with a Whipple supercharger.

The Spectre Defender is equipped with 37-inch Toyo mud-terrain tires, upgraded Wilwood discs with a Brembo braking system, and beefed up steering components from a Jeep Wrangler. You also have four inches of lift for clearance together with custom coil springs and Fox Racing remote-reservoir shocks.

The exterior bits continue with flared wheel arches, roof-mounted lights, custom door handles, retracting power steps, heavy-duty Warn Zeon 10s winch, skidplates, a nifty custom rear spare wheel carrier, and a large bull bar. The inside enjoys an extensive leather treatment, alcantara headliner, Momo steering wheel, Exmoor interior LED lighting, and a Safety Devices rollcage. An upgraded sound system is courtesy of a Kenwood head unit with JL Audio speakers.

Source: Himalaya