If you’re anything like me, then you probably spend far too much time looking at strange used cars on Craigslist. Checking out the best-used cars your neighborhood has to offer may seem like a waste of time to some but, when you discover something like this lifted Feiroarri it all becomes worth it.

You may be wondering, what exactly am I looking at? Well, this is a 1984 Pontiac Fiero converted to look like a Ferrari 348, which is bolted on a lifted Chevy Blazer frame. If that’s not enough to make this the strangest car you’ve seen today, consider the open headers and massive front bull bar.

Gallery: Lifted Fiero Ferrari Blazer

3 Photos

Converting a Pontiac Feiro to look like a Ferrari is far from a new trend. There’s dozens of Fieroarris on sale at any given moment but none of them are as unique as this particular example. Since this particular Feiro now lives on top of an old Chevy Blazer, it’s now a front-engine V8 instead of the Feiro's stock mid-mounted V6.

That massive 350 cubic Inch or 5.7-liter V8 runs open headers that hang down right below each door. This exhaust means that anyone who didn’t see you coming will certainly hear you. To put all the glorious American V8 power to the ground there’s a 4-speed automatic transmission and even 4-wheel-drive.

With the growing popularity of cars from the 80s and 90s, this unique creation could be the perfect car to stand out at your next car show. Pontiac Feiros converted to look like Ferraris may be old news but putting one on a lifted Blazer adds a whole new level to the strange tradition.

For the affordable sum of only $9,500 this show winning one of a kind creation can be yours. The Craigslist ad claims this car is a “head-turner” and based on the photos I’m sure they’re not lying. Where would you drive this Feirorrariblazer?





