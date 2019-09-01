New colors and extra features are also on deck for the popular pickup.
As folks across the United States enjoy one last extended weekend of summer, Ram is keen to tell us about some updates for 2020 Ram 1500 and HD trucks, as well as a couple of special edition models joining the company’s half-ton lineup. Pricing or availability on the special editions isn’t offered, but new colors are listed as having late availability.
We’ll start with the new special editions. The Ram Rebel Black Appearance Group is pretty much just as it sounds, filling the already menacing truck with an abundance of black. Specifically, you’ll find it on the wheels, front spoiler, skid plate, tow hooks, exhaust, and naturally the truck wears a coat of Diamond Black Crystal Pearl paint. The 2020 Rebel also gains the EcoDiesel engine option, as does the entire 2020 Ram 1500 lineup.
You might think the Ram 1500 Night Edition would boast a similar level of blackness, but for this special model, the darkness is limited to trim. The exterior gets a monochromatic treatment accented with a black grille and grille surround, black trim around the lights, black wheels, black badging, and black exhaust tips. As for the previously mentioned colors, they are Hydro Blue, RV Match Walnut Brown, and Olive Green.
“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand. “They often tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality and want to stand out from the crowd.”
A mix-and-match list of standard and optional equipment further shakes things up, notably on the Rebel with new graphics, a standard-issue Comfort Package, and a Rebel Safety Group with a range of driver-assist options. Similarly, the HD models also gain lane-keep assist and adaptive steering as standard equipment, with blind-spot monitoring and trailer tire pressure monitoring available as optional kit. Two of the new colors – Olive Green and Hydro Blue – will be available on the 2020 Ram HD models as well.
Source: Ram
Ram 1500 Night Edition and Rebel Black,
New Options and Colors for Heavy Duty Highlight 2020 Ram Truck Lineup
- 2020 Ram 1500 offers new Night Editions on Big Horn and Laramie models that include monochromatic designs enhanced by black wheels, grilles, badging and other exterior details
- Ram Rebel Black Appearance Group returns with black wheels, black skid plate and theme-matched all-black interior option
- 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers Lane Keep Assist, Connected Services on all radios, Dual Auxiliary Camera capability and two new exterior colors: Olive Green and Hydro Blue
- Ram Power Wagon now offers black wheel option
September 3, 2019, Auburn Hills, Mich. - For the 2020 model year, Ram Truck brings new appearance and feature packages, adding even greater appeal to a well-rounded lineup that offers something for nearly every truck buyer.
“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They often tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality and want to stand out from the crowd,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “Whether it’s the off-road-enthusiast appeal of the Ram 1500 Rebel, the stylish Night Editions or greater usability for the most powerful, most capable heavy duty trucks, Ram trucks deliver features and durability that are winning over more and more buyers.”
The 2020 Ram 1500 sets the benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and luxury with features never before offered in a pickup. With the addition of the all-new, third generation 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel, the Ram 1500 becomes America’s most powerful half-ton diesel pickup, with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, and most capable light-duty diesel, with towing capability 12,560 pounds.
The 2020 Ram 2500 and 3500 are the Heavy Duty segment’s leaders in ride and handling, luxury, materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings. Driving it all, a never-before-seen torque rating of 1,000 lb.-ft. from the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel engine.
New for 2020 Ram 1500
- New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel produces highest half-ton diesel torque, achieving 480 lb.-ft.
and highest available half-ton diesel towing capacity at 12,560 pounds
- 2020 Ram Rebel now available with EcoDiesel powertrain option, delivering low-end torque and off-road capability
- Ram 1500 Night Edition (available on Big Horn and Laramie models) includes a monochromatic design enhanced by a black grille, grille surround, badging, wheels (20-inch on Big Horn, 22-inch on Laramie) and exhaust tips. The head lamps and tail lights feature dark bezels
- Ram Rebel Black Appearance Group returns with Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat paing, black 18-inch wheels, front spoiler, skid plate, badging, tow hooks and exhaust. LED head lamps with black bezels and a theme-matched all-black interior are standard. A Black and Ruby Red interior is optional
- New Rebel Safety Group includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Go and Hold, Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning-Plus and automatic high-beam headlamps
- Comfort Package now standard on Rebel and includes power tailgate release, wireless charging, rear heated seats and 12-way power driver’s seat with memory settings
- Blind-spot Monitoring now available on Tradesman
- New Rebel exterior graphic options
- 22-inch two-tone wheel now available on Longhorn
- New eTorque badging featured on the hood
- Three new exterior colors: Hydro Blue, RV Match Walnut Brown and Olive Green (late availability)
New for 2020 Ram Heavy Duty
- Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Steering now available on all trim levels
- Blind-spot Monitoring, including easy-to-use trailer coverage, now available
- Trailer tire pressure monitoring now available as an option on all trim levels
- Auxiliary camera system supports two different cameras
- 50-gallon fuel tank standard on Crew Cab models with 8-foot bed
- Olive Green and Hydro Blue exterior colors
Black wheels are now available on Power Wagon