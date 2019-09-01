As folks across the United States enjoy one last extended weekend of summer, Ram is keen to tell us about some updates for 2020 Ram 1500 and HD trucks, as well as a couple of special edition models joining the company’s half-ton lineup. Pricing or availability on the special editions isn’t offered, but new colors are listed as having late availability.

We’ll start with the new special editions. The Ram Rebel Black Appearance Group is pretty much just as it sounds, filling the already menacing truck with an abundance of black. Specifically, you’ll find it on the wheels, front spoiler, skid plate, tow hooks, exhaust, and naturally the truck wears a coat of Diamond Black Crystal Pearl paint. The 2020 Rebel also gains the EcoDiesel engine option, as does the entire 2020 Ram 1500 lineup.

You might think the Ram 1500 Night Edition would boast a similar level of blackness, but for this special model, the darkness is limited to trim. The exterior gets a monochromatic treatment accented with a black grille and grille surround, black trim around the lights, black wheels, black badging, and black exhaust tips. As for the previously mentioned colors, they are Hydro Blue, RV Match Walnut Brown, and Olive Green.

“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram brand. “They often tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality and want to stand out from the crowd.”

A mix-and-match list of standard and optional equipment further shakes things up, notably on the Rebel with new graphics, a standard-issue Comfort Package, and a Rebel Safety Group with a range of driver-assist options. Similarly, the HD models also gain lane-keep assist and adaptive steering as standard equipment, with blind-spot monitoring and trailer tire pressure monitoring available as optional kit. Two of the new colors – Olive Green and Hydro Blue – will be available on the 2020 Ram HD models as well.

