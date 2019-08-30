Hide press release Show press release

Representing the realignment of the Volkswagen brand like no other model; the ID.3. In just a few days’ time, the first model from the new fully electric ID. family will celebrate its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), with its ground-breaking design, greater ranges, impressive driving dynamics and spacious interior.

Electric mobility is the key topic at Volkswagen exhibition stand at this year’s IAA. Not only will the ID.3 be on show, but there will also be studies on other models in the ID. family forming part of the exhibition. They will follow on in rapid succession from the ID.3. Like all other ID. models, the ID.3 is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), which has been specifically designed for electric drive use, ensuring the largest possible vehicle interior.

The ID.3 follows the Beetle and the Golf to introduce the third major chapter of strategic importance for the history of the Volkswagen brand. Back in mid-May, Volkswagen enjoyed a successful launch taking pre-bookings for the ID.3 1ST Edition1, an exclusive special edition boasting fantastic levels of equipment, limited to a run of just 30,000 vehicles.

What is certain is that any concerns about battery range are a thing of the past with the ID.3. That's because the ID.3 has three different battery sizes available; a large battery (77 kWh net2), a medium-sized battery (58 kWh net) and a small battery (45 kWh net). A range of between 330 and 550 kilometres (as per WLTP) is possible depending on the battery selection. Thanks to its excellent charging capacity, a range of approximately 290 kilometres can be recharged in just 30 minutes (at 100 kW charging capacity). Volkswagen will also guarantee the capacity of the ID. batteries for eight years or 160,000 kilometres.

And, as the base price for the ID.3 series production model will be below the EUR 30,000 mark in Germany, this means it will be an electric vehicle for everyone. Another highlight with the Group’s first electric vehicle is the fact that the ID.3 will be carbon-neutral over its service life if buyers consistently charge their vehicles using renewable energy.

There is no shortage of driving pleasure either; putting your foot down on the ID.3 1ST will see you accelerate rapidly, all thanks to its rear-wheel drive and 150 kW / 204 PS engine performance. Production of the ID.3 is due to start as planned at the end of 2019. The first vehicles are due to arrive by mid-2020.