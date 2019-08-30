There’s a new Volkswagen Golf on the horizon and it will debut in October this year with European sales scheduled to kick off before the end of 2019. Why are we talking about the Euro-spec Golf MK8? Because it’s going to get a new generation of cleaner compression ignition engines, which could bring back the diesel to its former glory on the continent. The German company has just announced it has developed a smart SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology, which significantly reduces nitrogen oxides (NOx) in the exhaust gas.

We know you’ll be reading this with a fair amount of skepticism following the Dieselgate scandal but VW says the new generation 2.0-liter TDI Evo diesel emits up to 80 percent less NOx in real-world driving scenario compared to its predecessor with the same displacement. The motor is already available for the facelifted Euro-spec Passat and will probably become one of the core engines of the new Golf on the Old Continent in terms of sales.

Volkswagen’s new SCR technology is pretty simple. The automaker calls it “twin dosing” and, basically, it uses two injectors of AdBlue in the SCR system. There’s one injector very close to the engine, where the exhaust gas temperatures are 900 degrees F and above. It is followed by another AdBlue injector right after the engine, which is part of a second SCR catalytic converter located in the underbody of the car. The exhaust temperatures there are significantly lower, which expands the window for after-treatment of exhaust gases.

The company says this new technology will be found in all TDI engines of the next-generation Golf. In the Passat, so far, it’s available for the 2.0 TDI Evo motor with 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts), which already meets the requirements of the future Euro 6d emission standard.

