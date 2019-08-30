Well, that was quick. Just a couple of months after Ford revealed the final output numbers for the new 2020 Shelby GT500, Hennessey is ready to introduce three different upgrade packages for those in need of even more muscle. While the most power-dense supercharged V8 ever installed in a production car boasts a meaty 760 horsepower (567 kilowatts) and 625 pound-feet (847 Newton-meters) of torque in standard form, the American tuner can take it to 850 hp and 725 lb-ft (983 Nm) courtesy of the base Venom 850 kit.

The midrange Venom 1000 kicks things up a notch to 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm), but we have a feeling most customers will be interested in getting the flagship Venom 1200 version. As you might have guessed already, Hennessey can happily take the 5.2-liter unit to a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport-matching 1,200 hp, unlocked at 7,000 rpm provided the engine feeds on E85 or race fuel. The mountain-moving 1,000 lb-ft (1,356 Nm) kicks in at 4,800 rpm.

How is Hennessey able to extract 440 hp and 375 lb-ft (508 Nm)? For starters, the V8 switches to a twin-turbo setup and uses an upgraded fuel system. In addition, beefier pistons and rods are installed, along with a custom stainless steel exhaust system, an upgraded intercooler, and a high-flow air induction system. To make sure the dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox can handle all that extra power, Hennessey modifies it accordingly to cope with the additional oomph.

Complementing the amped-up engine are some subtle cosmetic tweaks on the outside of the coupe, such as the “Venom 1200” badges and the tuner’s logos. In addition, owners will get an individually numbered dash plaque signed by John himself, along with a serial numbered plaque in the engine compartment to further signal it’s not a run-of-the-mill GT500. Embroidered headrests round off the package.

Each and every car that gets the Venom 1200 package goes through a test drive for as much as 150 miles (241 kilometers) to make sure everything works as advertised before the vehicle is delivered to its rightful owner. The upgrade kit comes with a 1-year / 12,000-mile (19,312-km) warranty.