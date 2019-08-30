2020 Subaru Forester Trim Transmission Applicable Options MSRP MSRP + Destination & Delivery ($1,010) Forester CVT 01, 02 $24,495 $25,505 Forester Premium CVT 11, 14, 15 $27,395 $28,405 Forester Sport CVT 21, 22, 24 $28,995 $30,005 Forester Limited CVT 31, 32 $31,095 $32,105 Forester Touring CVT 41 $34,595 $35,605

2020 FORESTER OPTION PACKAGES Forester CODE 01: Standard Model N/A CODE 02: Alloy Wheel Package + Roof Rails $600 Forester Premium CODE 11: Standard Model N/A CODE 14: BSD/RCTA + Keyless Access & Start $795 CODE 15: BSD/RCTA + Keyless Access & Start + Power Rear Gate $1,345 Forester Sport CODE 21: Standard Model N/A CODE 22: BSD/RCTA + RAB + Multimedia Plus $795 CODE 24: BSD/RCTA + RAB + Multimedia Plus + Harman Kardon Amp & speakers + Power Rear Gate $2,045 Forester Limited CODE 31: Standard Model N/A CODE 32: Nav + Harman Kardon Amp & speakers + RAB + Heated Steering Wheel $1,695 Forester Touring CODE 41: Standard Model N/A

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the 2020 Forester model line. Introduced in 2019, the fifth-generation Forester SUV offers the most space, capability and features in its 23-year history. For 2020, all Foresters come standard with the award-winning Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which has added a Lane Centering function and new Lane Departure Prevention.Also new for 2020, all Foresters include Rear Seat Reminder. Designed to help prevent child and/or pet entrapment, the system will alert the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.On August 1st, Subaru of America reported its 92nd consecutive month of year-over-year sales increases, which include six consecutive years of more than 10,000 Foresters sold monthly. July also marked a milestone for the iconic Forester SUV, which celebrated its two-millionth sale.The 2020 Subaru Forester will be offered in five trim levels when it arrives at retailers this fall: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. Pricing on the Forester begins at $24,495.Every Forester is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is powered by a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER® engine. The direct-injection engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission). The powertrain delivers up to 33 mpg highway fuel economy. This powertrain offers up to 1,500-lb. towing capacity and standard Trailer Stability Assist.Standard driver-selectable Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE) adds more flexibility for driving conditions, allowing the driver to tailor the vehicle’s throttle characteristics by choosing between “Intelligent” and “Sport” modes (Sport Sharp on Forester Sport). “Intelligent” mode helps smooth out accelerator inputs for fuel saving, while “Sport” and “Sport Sharp” modes tune the throttle response to emphasize performance.Forester is known for its legendary value, and the 2020 model is no exception, equipped with a long list of standard features that includes: SUBARU STARLINK™ Multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay™, Android™ Auto and STARLINK apps; audio and Bluetooth® control switches on the steering wheel; dual USB ports in the front center console; power windows with auto-up/auto-down on driver’s window; power door locks that automatically lock when the vehicle is in motion; power side mirrors; multi-function display with digital clock, outside temperature and fuel economy information; remote keyless entry; security system with engine immobilizer; and combination meter with color LCD. New for 2020, the Tire Pressure Monitoring System has been upgraded with automatic individual wheel I.D. registration.The entry-level Forester comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels with 225/60R17 all-season tires and 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS. The exterior has body-color door handles and front, rear and side underguards. For added convenience at night, welcome lighting activates when the driver approaches or exits the vehicle.The Base trim offers an option package with 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in silver finish and roof rails for an MSRP of only $600.Now standard on Premium trim, the All-Weather Package includes heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield de-icer. On top of Base, the Premium adds 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish, roof rails, roof spoiler in matching body color, dark tint privacy glass and a panoramic power moonroof as standard. For improved off-road performance, the Premium trim offers standard X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The Premium’s interior is upgraded with leather-wrapped steering wheel with silver stitching; center dash panel trim in black with silver metallic finish; high-grade combination meter with color LCD; high-grade multi-function display; and chrome inner door handles. Additional interior features include a 10-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar support; center console rear seat a/c outlets; cargo area cover; off-delay operation on all power windows; available Wi-Fi hotspot (service required); and the latest SUBARU STARLINK Safety and Security services (with a complimentary 3-year subscription to the Safety Plus package). The Premium is priced from $27,395.Stepping up to the Premium trim offers more optional equipment including dual USB ports in the rear center console; Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Also available is a power rear gate with automatic close & height memory.The Sport trim adds unique appearance elements and enhanced standard equipment and is priced at $28,995. Gloss black exterior accents on the fog light trim, rear gate and front grille along with black-finish 18-inch wheels and a rear roof spoiler give Forester Sport a rugged look. Orange accents on the black underguards and roof rail mounts and an orange SPORT badge add a modern, youthful touch. The exclusive interior is a unique dark gray material with orange stitching and accents throughout the cabin.The Forester Sport exclusively employs a version of SI-DRIVE with Intelligent and Sport Sharp modes and the Lineartronic CVT features a 7-speed manual mode with steering wheel paddle-shift control switches. The Sport trim offers Dual X-Mode for increased capability in a wider range of environmental conditions. Building on the standard equipment of the Forester Premium trim, the Sport also features a high-grade, sport design combination meter for the instrument panel; high-grade multi-function display; LED fog lights; High Beam Assist; exterior mirrors with integrated turn signals; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and All-Weather Package. LED cargo area lighting and an additional LED light on the inside of the rear gate provides better illumination for loading and unloading cargo.The Sport trim offers optional equipment including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and a power rear gate with automatic close and height memory. Also available is the 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus system and Harman Kardon® premium sound system with nine speakers and amplifier.The Limited trim is upgraded with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in black with machine finish, exterior mirrors in matching body color with integrated turn signals, fog lights with chrome accent trim, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start and All-Weather Package. The Limited comes equipped with additional driver assist technology including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, High Beam Assist and LED Steering Responsive Headlights. The interior is distinguished by perforated leather-trimmed upholstery, silver metallic with gloss black finish center dash panel trim and leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift lever handle. The Limited comes with additional convenience features including Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with voice activated controls and dual USB ports in the rear center console. A power rear gate with auto close and height memory is also standard. The 2020 Forester Limited models begin at $31,095.The Limited offers optional equipment to further enhance safety, comfort and entertainment. Available Reverse Automatic Braking can apply the vehicle’s brakes if an obstacle is detected while reversing. The available heated-steering wheel complements the standard All-Weather Package. Also available is the 8-inch Multimedia Navigation system and Harman Kardon premium sound system with nine speakers and amplifier.Continuing as the top of the model line, the Forester Touring offers additional features over Limited including CVT with 7-speed manual shift mode and paddle shift switches, Reverse Automatic Braking and 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon premium sound system. The standard DriverFocus safety system has an added convenience feature of recognizing up to five drivers and remembering their seat and exterior mirror positions as well as climate settings. The exterior of the Touring is distinguished by unique 18-inch alloy wheels in black with machine finish, chrome exterior door handles, satin chrome exterior folding mirrors with integrated turn signal and LED fog lights with chrome trim. The flagship trim level also has sliver metallic finish mounts on the roof rails and on the front, rear and side underguards as well as chrome badges. The interior offers a choice of exclusive Black or Saddle Brown perforated leather trimmed upholstery, 10-way power driver’s seat with 2-position memory (includes power lumbar support), 8-way power front passenger seat and heated rear seats. New for 2020, the Touring model adds new LED cargo-area and dome lights with off-delay as well as rear gate light. The 2020 Touring is priced from $34,595.SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology provides hands-free connectivity and entertainment through the vehicle’s multimedia or navigation system. All STARLINK Multimedia systems for Forester offer a high-resolution touchscreen; smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aha™, Pandora®, and STARLINK apps; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; Rear Vision Camera, single-disc CD player; SiriusXM All Access Radio (4-month free subscription) and SiriusXM Travel Link® (3-year free subscription) and HD Radio® as standard. The 6.5-inch Multimedia system is standard on Base, Premium and Sport trims. The 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus adds voice activated controls for phone and Near Field Communication to the list of features and is optional for Sport and standard for Limited. The top-of-the-line 8.0-inch Multimedia with Navigation adds voice- activated navigation powered by TomTom and over-the-air map updates is an option for Limited and standard for Touring.The Forester offers an in-vehicle WI-FI hotspot to allow families to maximize the capabilities of the STARLINK Entertainment Anywhere Kit that includes two 9.7-inch iPad® 32GB Wi-Fi models, Harman Kardon Bluetooth headphones and OtterBox® Defender Series iPad cases. The kit is available to all Subaru owners for purchase through a Subaru retail facility. With an MSRP of $970, the kit is a great value.For safety, security and convenience, SUBARU STARLINK In-Vehicle Technology offers three connected services packages that are among the most affordable in the industry. The STARLINK Safety Plus package includes SOS emergency assistance, enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification, maintenance notifications, monthly vehicle health report and diagnostic alerts (3-year free subscription). For even greater peace of mind, the STARLINK Safety Plus & Security Plus package adds remote engine start with climate control and heated seats, stolen vehicle recovery service, vehicle security alarm notification, remote lock/unlock, remote horn and lights; remote vehicle locator and parenting features including boundary, speed and curfew alerts. The STARLINK Concierge package adds the convenience of in-vehicle assistance with restaurant and hotel reservations, purchasing tickets for sporting/theater events and scheduling service appointments.Destination & Delivery is $1,010 and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,160 for retailers in Alaska.