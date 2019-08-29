Hide press release Show press release

PAXPOWER

The Ultimate Gen 2 Raptor

A 758-Horsepower V8 Raptor build that’s bigger and better in every way!

One year ago, PaxPower of Houston, TX was the first to market with a V8-powered Gen 2 Raptor. Thankfully, the truck

was a darling of the press and, since then, dozens of trucks have been built and delivered to customers Worldwide!



The PaxPower conversion is accomplished using all new

OEM Ford Raptor suspension, chassis, and body parts and

has been performed to endless variations of Lariat, King

Ranch, and Platinum-trim F150s. Powerplant options range

from stock 400-horsepower 5.0L V8s, to PowerStroke

Diesels with over 550 ft/lb of torque, or, our most popular

option, a 758-horsepower Stage 2 Supercharger upgraded

V8!



2018-2020 PaxPower F150 to Raptor conversions cost

between $70,000 and $125,000, depending on the base

F150, performance upgrades, and the endless accessory

options that can be applied to a Gen 2 Raptor. So far, every

truck has been significantly different and specifically

tailored to the customer’s taste and budget.

Compared to the Hennessey Velociraptor V8, which is $160,000 and comes

with one spec of wheel and bumpers, the PaxPower conversions are both a value and bespoke.

Now that has Ford has announced no changes for the 2020 Raptor and the all-new 14th-generation 2021 F150 is coming

fast, it is likely that the second-generation Ford Raptor is in it’s last year of production and the supercharged-V8 everyone

hoped for isn’t coming. PaxPower, again, wants to give the

people what they want. This time, it’s what we are dubbing the

Ultimate Gen 2 Raptor!



This truck began as a 2019 F150 Platinum with a 5.0L V8, 10-

speed transmission, four-wheel drive, and an electronic-locking

differential. The humdrum F150 body panels and austere F150

suspension were stripped away for a litany of literally the best

Raptor parts available from Ford and the aftermarket!



Most of the body panels and pieces were sourced from Ford,

except for the fenders and bedsides. These custom panels are

about 3 inches wider than the standard Raptor pieces and

available in fiberglass or carbon fiber. After a fresh coat of gloss black paint on pretty much everything, including the

Raptor grille and tailgate panel, the truck was wrapped in satin black vinyl.

The theme going forward was a mix of gloss

and satin black that extends from the roof to suspension components. The result is much more aggressive than the

standard Raptor, but with an OEM feel that perhaps represents the truck Ford would build for enthusiast if it were not

concerned with profit margins and pushing efficient ecoboost engines.

With respect to the suspension, it again puts the standard Raptor

components to shame with aftermarket pieces typically found on desert

race vehicles.

The front suspension arms are made by BajaKits from boxed

steel and feature trophy-truck level uniball joints. The front coilovers and

rear shocks are 3.0 inch internal-bypass units from King and feature easy

adjusters for ride quality and terrain. Deaver manufactured the rear

springs, which consist of many softer leafs for a more progressive spring

rate and additional travel. Steering is improved in terms of feel and

strength by billet aluminum tie-rods with heim joints.



The 5.0L V8 was then upgraded with a 2.9L Whipple supercharger to make

sure the PaxPower Raptor build would show taillights to all others,

whether on-road or off! This supercharger upgrade is available in a 700-

horsepower Stage 1 or 758-horsepower Stage 2 version. Some customers

choose the Stage 1, as it carries a 3-year/36,000 mile engine warranty and

is 50-state emissions legal, even in California! Considering the stock

Raptor has a paltry 450-horsepower and the large tuners haven’t been

able to improve on that much, even the 700-hp variant will ensure topdog/dinosaur honors. The Borla dual exhaust ends over the rear axle and

makes sure there’s no mistake that it was a V8 that just passed.



All of this power is put to any surface imaginable by 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 tires that wrap around 17x9 Fuel Podium

wheels. The KM3 is the most aggressive DOT-approved tire in BFG’s lineup and dwarf the 34-inch all-terrain spec found

on the stock Raptor.

PaxPower customers won’t have to fear flats or lose use of the bed, like on the Shelby Baja Raptor,

as there is a matching 37-inch spare in the stock location. Stopping the additional tire weight is no problem thanks to the

Alcon front six-piston big brake kit.

The chassis was then finished off with bumpers from Addictive Desert Designs and

lighting from Rigid and KC.

The only part of the truck that was not heavily modified was the interior. But considering this started as a Platinum-trim

F150 with soft-leather and massaging seats, glass roof, power steps, and every technology option available, there wasn’t

much to improve. A few items were brought over from the Raptor; such as the overhead console with auxiliary switches

to control the lights, the Raptor/Ford Performance dash theme for the electronics, and the utilitarian floor mats.



As for pricing, this Ultimate Gen 2 Raptor from PaxPower retails

for $125,000 and is available with financing through almost any

Ford dealer. PaxPower also has partner dealerships to make

the process as easy as possible. While the price is hefty, it

represents a bargain when compared to the inflated price tags

of offerings from Hennessey, Shelby, and Roush that deliver far

less in terms of performance, appearance, brand-name

components, off-road capabilities, and the ability to customize.

Those interested or with questions should contact PaxPower

through their websites at V8Raptor.com and PaxPower.com or

call 832-369-6852.