The new Audi RS6 Avant is a looker, no doubt about it. With 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) under the hood, it’s also a mover and a shaker. And let’s not forget this is a station wagon, so it also has the capability to carry people and a good number of items, as long as everything fits into the relatively tight confines of the rear cargo area. But what if you came upon a bonkers fire sale of vintage 1980’s arcade cabinet games and pinball machines? With the seats folded you might be able to slide Galaga in the back, but forget about claiming Pole Position and the Terminator pinball machine. And the prices are so good, you’ll never be able to get home in time to clear the RS6 of space for a return trip, regardless of how fast this wagon is.

What you need for those rare-but-critical situations is a truck, or in this instance, a Ute. It’s highly unlikely Audi would ever have the guts to build such a creation from the factory, but thanks to X-Tomi Design on Facebook, we can see how an RS6-based Ute might look. We know this rendering will send Audi purists off the deep end, but you know what? We like this creation.

No – we love this, and why not? It’s everything we embrace about the RS6, infused with even more practical cargo capacity. You could easily fit all three of those ‘80’s gaming icons in the bed in one trip, and when you’re not shopping for awesome antiques, you’ll have an RS6 that’s even faster thanks to a significant weight reduction courtesy of removing over half the roof.

Sadly, there’s a better chance of catching Bigfoot than seeing Audi go all-in on a stupid-fast Ute. That doesn’t mean we can’t dream about it, and dream we will because the world already has too many stupid pickup trucks with ridiculous lift kits. We need our car-based cargo haulers back, and this is one we’d take in a New York minute.