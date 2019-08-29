Kia doesn't want people to know what vehicle this is.

A new spy video catches a mysterious Kia test mule driving slowly on the side of the road. The clip's title isn't clear whether this is a Kia Mohave, Sorento, or Telluride. Judging by earlier views of the new Sorento's development, we think the crossover is also the star of this video.

Kia Sorento Possible Spy Video
Kia Test Mule From This Video
2021 Kia Sorento Spy Photo
Kia Sorento Test Mule

Kia keeps the test mule under heavy camouflage, including a mix of a camouflage wrap, fabric covers, and fake body panels. The extended portion at the back makes the job of identifying the model especially tough. At the front, there's a distinct styling similarity to known Sorento development vehicles (see comparison above).

As further evidence, the test mule is on the road with a Telluride, and it doesn't appear the two models are the same, particularly from the rear. The Telluride has large taillights with bracket-shaped lamps. Conversely, this vehicle has smaller, more square-shaped units. The pieces could be placeholders, but then it wouldn't make much sense to leave them exposed on the Telluride.

Plenty More Views Of The Next Kia Sorento:

2021 kia sorento spy video Watch The 2021 Kia Sorento Attack The Nürburgring
2021 kia sorento spy video 2021 Kia Sorento Seen In Action At The Nurburgring
kia sorento drops camo nurburgring 2021 Kia Sorento Drops Heavy Camo, Heads To Nürburgring [UPDATE]
next gen kia sorento render Next-Gen Kia Sorento Render Gives Us A Peek At Its Future Redesign

Photos don't yet offer a good look inside the new Sorento, but rumors suggest that it could look a lot like larger Telluride. If that's the case, expect there to be a large infotainment screen on top of the dashboard and a center stack with metallic trim.

Powertrain changes are a complete mystery right now. Hybrid and plug-in powertrains might join the lineup, though.

The new Sorento reportedly goes on sale for the 2021 model year, which suggests a debut occurring sometime next year.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube