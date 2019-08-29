Mopar-sourced appearance items and performance upgrades will grace just 100 special-edition models.
Mopar has long been Dodge’s in-house performance group for go-fast parts and look-fast accessories. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the brand’s touch on the enduring Challenger, which itself celebrates over a decade of continuous production and success in the modern Detroit muscle car arena. As such, Dodge offers up yet another special-edition version of its never-say-die two-door, called simply the Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger.
The upgrades are primarily for appearance, though Mopar does provide a few mechanical tweaks as well. The highly visible Mopar Shakedown graphics will catch the eye first, materializing here with the big blue center stripes that bend around Mopar’s cool Shaker Hood package. The exterior also gets hood pins, a decklid spoiler, and 20-inch wheels with Mopar-branded center caps. Inside isn’t quite as dressed up, though you will find polished door sill plates with Challenger emblazoned on them. Mopar badging on the dash and seats reminds driver and passengers this is a special Mopar-blessed ride.
As for mechanical upgrades, they are slim but noticeable. A Mopar cold-air intake feeds the engine, while a set of strut tower braces add some rigidity to the big bruiser. The limited-edition Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger is only available on R/T Scat Pack models, so there’s already ample power with the 392 Hemi V8 producing 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts). The power is sent rearward through a standard-issue six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional.
“Over the last decade, we’ve customized an impressive group of vehicles with exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories that our enthusiast customers crave,” said Mark Bosanac, FCA’s head of Mopar service, parts, and customer care in North America. “This year we’re commemorating our tenth Mopar build with another unique and collectible Dodge Challenger, which continues to be the modern muscle car every bit as beloved today as the first generation vehicle was 50 years ago.”
Dodge will offer only 100 Mopar ’19 Dodge Challengers in North America, painted either Pitch Black or White Knuckle. Each car will come with documentation that shows its manufacture date as well as production number. Pricing starts at $45,835 and order banks open in September.
Source: FCA
Mopar Celebrates a Decade of Customization with Limited-Edition Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger
- Debut commemorates 10 consecutive years of factory-vehicle customization with exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories
- Available in Pitch Black or White Knuckle, Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger offers exclusive Mopar Shakedown graphics, Shaker Hood and custom interior appointments
- Dealer orders open in September; vehicles begin arriving in dealerships in fourth quarter of 2019
- Starting U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is $45,835
August 29, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Mopar celebrates a decade of factory-vehicle customization with the unveiling of the Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger. Based on the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, the Mopar ’19 Challenger carries several exterior and interior features only available on this limited production Mopar-branded muscle car.
“Over the last decade, we’ve customized an impressive group of vehicles with exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories that our enthusiast customers crave,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts & Customer Care, FCA - North America. “This year we’re commemorating our tenth Mopar build with another unique and collectible Dodge Challenger, which continues to be the modern muscle car every bit as beloved today as the first generation vehicle was 50 years ago.”
Mopar ’19 Exterior
Available in either Pitch Black or White Knuckle, the Mopar ’19 Challenger builds upon the popular R/T Scat Pack model with a variety of head-turning exterior touches. Most noticeable is the unique Mopar Shakedown graphics, accented with asymmetrical Mopar Blue center stripes that run from the top of the front fascia to the rear decklid spoiler.
The popular Shaker Hood package by Mopar provides a hint of vintage styling with an active, air-gulping scoop flanked with Shaker badges on both sides. Functional black hood pins provide a classic look. Out back, the rear decklid spoiler carries a unique Mopar Design badge.
Standard 20-inch x 9-inch forged aluminum wheels riding on Goodyear P245/45ZR20 performance tires are enhanced with genuine Mopar-branded center caps and valve stem caps. Mopar wheel locks are standard.
Mopar ’19 Performance
The potent 392-cubic inch HEMI® V-8 engine pumps out 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. A standard six-speed manual transmission makes a powerful heritage statement that enhances the base Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, while a quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is optional.
A Mopar cold air intake delivers performance-enhancing airflow to the engine. Mopar strut tower braces help increase structural rigidity of the chassis for sharper handling. The braces and strut caps are silver-coated to dress up the underhood appearance.
Stopping power is provided by Brembo four-wheel disc performance brakes with red calipers.
Mopar ’19 Interior
Performance front cloth seats wear a two-tone Mopar logo embroidered into the seat backs for a touch of attitude. A custom Mopar ’19 instrument panel badge adorns the passenger-side air vent. Completing the standard interior accessories are premium Berber floor mats and polished door-sill guards with the Challenger logo.
Owner’s Kit
The Mopar '19 is delivered with an exclusive Owner’s Kit, packaged with a “birth certificate” with the exact date of manufacture and the proprietary build number. Also included is an exclusive full-color Mopar '19 booklet, a unique keepsake with engraved vehicle number and a Mopar '19 rendering produced by the Mopar design team.
Decade of Customization
The Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger joins an exclusive club as the 10th limited-edition, Mopar-modified vehicle delivered straight from the factory. This limited production run will include 100 units - 90 vehicles for the U.S market and 10 vehicles for Canada.
In 2010, Mopar produced the first of an ongoing series of limited-edition vehicles, the Mopar '10 Dodge Challenger. Other low-run, factory-produced Mopar rides have followed: the Mopar '11 Dodge Charger, Mopar '12 Chrysler 300, Mopar '13 Dodge Dart, Mopar '14 Dodge Challenger, Mopar '15 Dodge Charger R/T, Mopar '16 Ram Rebel, Mopar ’17 Dodge Challenger and Mopar ’18 Dodge Durango. Since 2010 Mopar has produced more than 4,000 exclusive edition models.
With a starting U.S. MSRP of $45,835, dealer orders for the Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger open in September 2019. Vehicles are expected to begin arriving in dealerships in the fourth quarter 2019.