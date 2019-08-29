Mopar has long been Dodge’s in-house performance group for go-fast parts and look-fast accessories. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the brand’s touch on the enduring Challenger, which itself celebrates over a decade of continuous production and success in the modern Detroit muscle car arena. As such, Dodge offers up yet another special-edition version of its never-say-die two-door, called simply the Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger.

The upgrades are primarily for appearance, though Mopar does provide a few mechanical tweaks as well. The highly visible Mopar Shakedown graphics will catch the eye first, materializing here with the big blue center stripes that bend around Mopar’s cool Shaker Hood package. The exterior also gets hood pins, a decklid spoiler, and 20-inch wheels with Mopar-branded center caps. Inside isn’t quite as dressed up, though you will find polished door sill plates with Challenger emblazoned on them. Mopar badging on the dash and seats reminds driver and passengers this is a special Mopar-blessed ride.

Gallery: Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger

3 Photos

As for mechanical upgrades, they are slim but noticeable. A Mopar cold-air intake feeds the engine, while a set of strut tower braces add some rigidity to the big bruiser. The limited-edition Mopar ’19 Dodge Challenger is only available on R/T Scat Pack models, so there’s already ample power with the 392 Hemi V8 producing 485 horsepower (362 kilowatts). The power is sent rearward through a standard-issue six-speed manual transmission, though an eight-speed automatic is optional.

“Over the last decade, we’ve customized an impressive group of vehicles with exclusive Mopar performance parts and accessories that our enthusiast customers crave,” said Mark Bosanac, FCA’s head of Mopar service, parts, and customer care in North America. “This year we’re commemorating our tenth Mopar build with another unique and collectible Dodge Challenger, which continues to be the modern muscle car every bit as beloved today as the first generation vehicle was 50 years ago.”

Dodge will offer only 100 Mopar ’19 Dodge Challengers in North America, painted either Pitch Black or White Knuckle. Each car will come with documentation that shows its manufacture date as well as production number. Pricing starts at $45,835 and order banks open in September.

Source: FCA