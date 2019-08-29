It’s August, which basically means two things. The summer is almost over but, more importantly, dealers are preparing for the market launch of the next model year vehicles and need to free up space for the new cars. Simply said, this could be the best time of the year to buy a brand new car from a previous model year with a huge discount over its MSRP.

Brands like Ford, Kia, and Cadillac are already offering big discount offers for some of its models (take a look at the related links below), and iSeeCars discovered even more models from the 2018 model year that could potentially be offered with rebates. The online automotive search engine and research website prepared a list of the 10 vehicles with the highest 2018 inventory, and it consists of seven SUVs.

iSeeCars New Vehicles with the Highest 2018 Inventory Rank Vehicle % 2018 Inventory 1 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 19.5% 2 Jeep Wrangler 16.8% 3 Porsche Macan 15.3% 4 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 12.5% 5 Dodge Durango 12.5% 6 Chrysler Pacifica 9.6% 7 Chevrolet Malibu 8.7% 8 Ford EcoSport 8.4% 9 Jeep Compass 7.7% 10 Kia Optima 7.1% Overall Average 4.0%

Two Jeep models, the Wrangler Unlimited and the classic Wrangler, both have more than four times the average amount of 2018 model year inventory. This means some dealers will happily sell you a car with a discount, like a Jeep dealer that offers savings of $7,000 off MSRP in addition to a $1,000 cash allowance.

“A surplus of vehicles from the 2018 model year might remain on dealer lots because a car’s popularity is declining, because the vehicle’s price has increased, because car buyers want to wait for an upcoming redesign, or because dealers simply have too much inventory,” iSeeCars CEO, Phong Ly, explains the reasons for the high 2018 inventory. “Consumers might not be aware that these cars are available and that they can present great savings opportunities.”

The situation is even more interesting when it comes to vehicles that are no longer in production. The decision of Ford and General Motors to discontinue most of its non-SUV models means there are hundreds of sedans from the 2018 model year, which can be bought with huge discounts. iSeeCars points out that, for example, you can get a new 2018 Taurus with up to $10,000 off its MSRP.