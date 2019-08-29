Increased standard equipment and full model line improvements in 2020

Additional personalization offered through interior and exterior design updates, more package and trim options

Driver assistance systems including side assist, cross traffic assist and high-beam assist, now available on more models

HERNDON, Va., August 28, 2019 – Audi of America announced today its lineup for the 2020 model year, including full-line pricing, vehicle packaging updates and new standard and available equipment.

The 2020 model changes emphasize the brand’s growth in the premium segment as a leader in technology innovations and producer of top-quality vehicles. For 2020, Audi has worked to increase value across all models with new standard and available equipment, as well as overall enhancements to infotainment and driver assistance systems. An updated selection of design packages gives drivers more personalization options when purchasing an Audi.

2020 A3 model line

The A3 model line continues to offer a strong entry to the Audi brand, with two models available for 2020, the A3 Sport with front wheel drive and the A3 S line® with quattro® all-wheel drive are both offered at the Premium and Premium Plus trim levels. All A3 models at the Premium trim will come standard-equipped with 18-inch wheels with all-season tires, Black optic exterior trim, Audi drive select, Audi advanced key, color driver information system, Aluminum Mistral inlays, and vehicle immobilizer adds an anti-theft alarm system with a motion sensor. An interior storage package with rear USB charge ports, high-beam assist, and a Bang & Olufsen® Sound System are now standard on the Premium Plus trim. Available on both trims, the new Final Edition package adds front leather sport seats in either Black or Magma Red with contrast stitching, Audi Beam ring for the door puddle lights, and a 3-spoke, multi-function, flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles. For a sportier look, the A3 S line® quattro® (formerly A3 Sedan quattro in MY19) adds an S line exterior kit with S line badges, aluminum door sills with S rhombus, as well as sportier 18-inch 5-arm-trapezoid design wheels.

2020 S3 models at the Premium Plus trim now come standard with a Bang & Olufsen sound system, high-beam assist, interior storage package with rear USB port, and auto-dimming, power-folding, heated mirrors. On the new Premium trim, an optional Side and Rear Cross Traffic Assist package adds Audi side assist, rear cross traffic assist and Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors. A new color – Quantum Gray – is available for all A3 and S3 models.

A3 Cabriolet models will no longer be available for the 2020 model year.

2020 A6 model line

After an all-new model last year, the 2020 A6 brings additional technology and driver assistance features as well as adjusted package offerings. Lane departure warning, heated, auto-dimming and power folding exterior side mirrors, high-beam assist, and vehicle immobilizer with an added anti-theft alarm system with a motion sensor are all now standard features on the Premium trim. The Premium Plus trim adds Audi virtual cockpit plus and a heated steering wheel. The Prestige trim receives a standard driver assistance package that includes adaptive cruise assist, traffic sign recognition, active lane departure with Emergency assist, intersection assist, and heated rear seats.

On the Premium Plus trim, the newly available Executive package includes 4-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power trunk open and close, and multicolor ambient interior lighting. Black optic exterior trim is now available on Premium Plus and Prestige trims.

2020 A7 model line

Similar to the A6, the 2020 A7 follows an all-new model year, now with additional features standard on the five-door-coupe. The Premium trim is now standard with lane departure warning, high-beam assist, auto-dimming and power folding exterior mirrors, and vehicle immobilizer with an added anti-theft alarm system with a motion sensor. A heated steering wheel has been added to the optional Convenience package available on Premium trim. The Premium Plus trim receives Audi virtual cockpit plus and a heated steering wheel as standard. Heated rear seats and the driver assistance package are now standard at the Prestige trim level. The 20-inch Black optic package, available on Premium Plus and Prestige trims, enhances sporty styling with 20-inch 5-twin-arm wheels, titanium finish and the Black optic exterior package.

2020 A8 model line

The brand’s flagship sedan offerings are updated for 2020 with additional standard features and interior and exterior design packages that enhance comfort and style elements. Lane departure warning, a vehicle immobilizer with an added anti-theft alarm system with a motion sensor, and Audi virtual cockpit plus are all standard equipment on the A8 sedan. Multicolor ambient interior lighting is now included in the available Executive package. An available Black optic package adds black exterior trim and 20-inch 5-V-spoke-star-design black wheels. The Audi Design Selection in Merino Gray includes Gray-Brown Beech natural wood inlays. A Sport Style Exterior package emphasizes sporty features of the A8 with 20-inch Audi Sport 5-V-spoke-star-design wheels with all-season tires and sport exterior styling on the front and rear bumpers and side sills. Also available for 2020, are HD Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light technology and dynamic all-wheel steering.

2020 Q5 model line

The best-selling Audi model now offers even more equipment that is standard, as well as additional optional features. The Premium trim is now standard equipped with newly designed 18-inch 5-arm-turbine design wheels with all-season tires and high-beam assist. An optional Convenience plus package adds Audi phone box with wireless charging and signal booster, and a parking plus system with front and rear acoustic sensors. Now standard on Premium Plus and Prestige trims are refreshed 19-inch 5-spoke-dynamic design, partly polished wheels with all-season tires. The available Driver Assistance package is now offered at the Premium Plus trim level and includes adaptive cruise control with Traffic Jam assist and Audi active lane assist to help increase driver confidence on the road. The more dynamic SQ5 also receives standard high-beam assist, and the Convenience plus package on the Premium trim. Similar to the Q5, the Driver Assistance package is also available on the SQ5.

2020 Q8 model line

The Q8 enters its second year in the U.S. with more package, trim and design options, and additional standard driver assistance features for the new model year. The Premium trim now has standard high-beam assist, lane departure warning, the vehicle immobilizer with an added anti-theft alarm system with a motion sensor, and Audi virtual cockpit plus. An optional Black optic package adds black optic exterior trim, black roof rails and 21-inch 5-W-spoke bi-color design wheels with all-season tires for a more aggressive styling. Two new design packages are now offered for Premium Plus and Prestige trims. The S line style package adds 21-inch bi-color wheels with all-season tires, an S line exterior kit, S line illuminated door sills, S line fender badges, and a Singleframe® mask in body color. To take sporty features one step further, the S line plus package adds a Black optic exterior, Singleframe® mask in black, black roof rails, 22-inch Audi Sport 5-V-spoke star-design wheels in black with all-season tires, and red brake calipers. The Luxury package for Prestige trims now includes a premium air quality feature with ionizer and fragrance options and extends leather to the upper part of the instrument panel including the heads-up display trim, armrests, upper door rails (front and rear), and the center console.

R8 model family

The R8 V10 Coupe and Spyder return in 2020 featuring sharpened design and enhanced performance – with all R8 models now achieving a top track speed of at least 200 mph. The updated front bumper includes a new honeycomb grille with R8 badge, front spoiler lip, and lateral air intakes. The updated rear bumper continues with honeycomb air outlets, oval exhaust pipes, and a new rear diffuser. On the V10 model, the lower trim is finished in high-gloss black, and on the V10 performance model, the lower trim is finished in titanium color, with an option to select carbon fiber. The V10 models also receive 19-inch 5-double-spoke design forged wheels in an anthracite bi-color finish, with optional 20-inch 10-spoke-Y design forged wheels in high-gloss anthracite as an option. The V10 performance models now come standard with 20-inch 5-double-spoke-dynamic design milled cut wheels in titanium finish, with an option to change the color to anthracite finish. The ceramic brake calipers on the V10 performance models are now also available in red along with the standard gray.

Sporty race features continue inside, where the driver-oriented interior features standard Audi virtual cockpit with Sport mode, MMI navigation plus, LED interior lighting and Bang & Olufsen® Sound System with 13 speakers (standard on the V10 and optional on the V10 performance models).

Featuring a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch transmission, which can shift gears in as little as 120 ms, the R8 V10 Coupe and Spyder both achieve 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. The R8 V10 performance coupe (previously known as the R8 V10 plus) maintains 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. All R8 models now achieve a top track speed of at least 200 mph.

TT model family

The performance-oriented 2020 TT and TTS Coupe and TT Roadster receive the vehicle immobilizer with an added anti-theft alarm system with a motion sensor. The Black optic package was updated to include 20-inch Audi Sport 5-arm-cutter design wheels in a bi-color high-gloss anthracite finish with summer tires. The TT RS now offers red brake calipers as a standalone option. Pulse Orange has been added to the full color lineup.

Model year 2020 manufacturer suggested retail prices

The Audi A4, A5 and Audi Q7 model lines are subject to separate releases, in addition to RS models that are all-new for the 2020 model year. Please see individual model information at www.media.audiusa.com for more information.

Model Engine Transmission Premium Premium Plus Prestige Specialty Trim A3 Sedan Sport 40 TFSI FWD 2.0T S tronic $33,300 $36,300 A3 Sedan S line 45 TFSI quattro 2.0T S tronic $36,500 $39,500 S3 Sedan 2.0T S tronic $43,000 $45,600 RS 3 Sedan 2.5T S tronic $56,200 A6 Sedan 45 TFSI quattro 2.0T S tronic $54,900 $58,600 $64,800 A6 Sedan 55 TFSI quattro 3.0T S tronic $59,800 $63,500 $69,700 A7 55 TFSI quattro 3.0T S tronic $69,000 $73,600 $79,700 A8 L 55 TFSI quattro 3.0T Tiptronic® $85,200 Audi Q5 45 TFSI quattro 2.0T S tronic $43,300 $49,950 $53,700 SQ5 3.0T Tiptronic® $52,900 $58,400 $62,150 Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro 3.0T Tiptronic® $68,200 $72,200 $77,700 R8 V10 Coupe quattro 5.2 S tronic $169,900 R8 V10 Spyder quattro 5.2 S tronic $195,900 R8 V10 performance coupe quattro 5.2 S tronic $182,100 R8 V10 performance spyder quattro 5.2 S tronic $208,100 TT Coupe quattro 2.0T S tronic $45,500 TTS Coupe quattro 2.0T S tronic $54,500 TT Roadster quattro 2.0T S tronic $49,000 TT RS Coupe quattro 2.5T S tronic $67,500



All prices provided are the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price and exclude destination, taxes, title, other options and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.