Have you ever heard of the Great Wall? No, not the Great Wall of China, the worldwide famous fortification system, but the automaker that goes by the same name. It’s actually the country’s largest SUV and pickup manufacturer, and it has just introduced a new addition to its off-road range. Meet the P Series truck.

The manufacturer explains this is going to be its first-ever truly global pickup, which should go on sale in all markets where Great Wall is represented, aiming to reshape “the global pickup landscape” and “to be ranked amongst the world’s top three pickup trucks available.” Not only that, but the new model should compete directly with Toyota, Ford, and other international mainstream pickup brands and reach 200,000 annual sales by 2020.

Gallery: Great Wall P Series

10 Photos

The P Series rides on a new platform, called the P71, which should ensure the high-riding model is safer, more comfortable, more efficient, lighter, and more customizable than its predecessors. Great Wall says you can configure more than 100 different variants of the truck with different powertrain options, body sizes, and what it calls “driving forms.”

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an intelligent all-wheel-drive system. No exact details about the engine are available but we assume Great Wall will sell the model with an updated version of its 2.0-liter turbodiesel, which delivered 141 horsepower (105 kilowatts) and 225 pound-feet (305 Newton-meters) of torque in its previous application.

Great Wall is also proud to announce the P Series will come equipped, either as standard or optionally, with safety features such as 360-degree rearview camera, lane departure warning, intelligent voice control, adaptive cruise control, and more. The pickup incorporates Great Wall’s new logo, as well as its own P Series “P” emblem, which symbolizes “power, peak, and perfect.”

Source: Great Wall