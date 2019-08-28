Keeping Lamborghini’s lineup in order is challenging. The Italian supercar maker is known for creating several limited-edition and one-off offerings of a single model, and the Aventador is no different. First introduced in 2011, the Aventador has transformed several times between then and now. When the Aventador hit the market, it came with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 making 690 horsepower (514 kilowatts) with a top speed of 217 miles per hour (350 kilometers per hour). It had a starting price of $393,695.

But the Aventador LP700-4 wasn’t alone for long. The one-of-one Aventador J came in 2012 sporting the same 690-hp 6.5-liter V12 and 217-mph top speed. However, it lacked air conditioning, a radio, the roof, and windshield. In 2013, Lamborghini introduced the Veneno. The company built 12 — three coupes and nine roadsters for $4 million and $4.5 million, respectively. That same year saw the company release the Aventador 50° Anniversario, a limited-edition model of 100 coupes and 100 roadsters with 710 hp (529 kW).

It wasn’t until 2015 when Lamborghini gave the Aventador a noticeable performance bump wrapped in the Superveloce packaging. Top speed remained the same 217 mph, but horsepower jumped to 740 (551 kilowatts). In 2016, the Aventador S arrived with 730 hp (544 kW) and rear-wheel steering. Last year saw Lamborghini introduce the Aventador Superveloce Jota, the most advanced Lamborghini ever, which made 759 hp (565 kW).

The Aventador has changed a lot since 2011, but it is getting a bit long in the tooth. Special editions and one-off creations can keep the car feeling fresh, but the supercar needs a thorough refresh. That may be years away still if rumors prove correct. We may not get a true Aventador successor until 2024. Though there’s a good chance we may not have to wait long to see what Lamborghini is planning next. The company is teasing a big reveal for the Frankfurt Motor Show that kicks off next month. Stay tuned.