The rugged-looking AT4 trim is among the additions to the refreshed 2020 GMC Acadia's lineup, and new information from Cars Direct indicates that the meaner model starts at $42,495 including destination. The figure slots between the $41,995 SLT grade and $49,495 Denali.

All 2020 Acadia's wear a redesigned grille with a more rectangular shape than before, and LED headlights are standard throughout the range. The mirrors now have integrated turn signals, and they have power-folding functionality on some trim levels.

The AT4 uses a black chrome finish to add a dark shininess to the crossover's exterior. The rugged trim level gets 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and a 20-inch design is optional. Amenities include a hands-free power liftgate and camera display in the rearview mirror.

The AT4 comes with a 3.6-liter V6 making 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and 271 pound-feet (367 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a nine-speed automatic to a dual-clutch all-wheel-drive system.

The revised interior features new buttons and triggers for controlling the gearbox. There's more storage space in the center console, too. GMC also updates the infotainment system with revised software. Options include a head-up display and 15-watt wireless charging.

Elsewhere in the Acadia range, the SLT and Denali come standard with the newly available 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a twin-scroll turbocharger that produces 230 hp (172 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. It has cylinder deactivation that lets the powerplant run on two cylinders when cruising.

The other part of the engine range is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder. It makes 193 hp (143 kW) and 188 lb-ft (255 Nm).

The 2020 GMC Acadia will arrive in showrooms this fall.