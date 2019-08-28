Automotive tugs-of-war are largely pointless because they are more of a test of grip and traction, rather than a vehicle's hauling ability. Just think about a Ferrari wearing slick tires on ice going against a Honda Civic on asphalt, as an extreme example of why power doesn't really matter in tug-of-war. Still, these feats are lots of fun to watch, so see what happens when Car Wow hooks up a Bentley Bentayga Speed, Mercedes-AMG G63, and Porsche Cayenne Turbo in a series of tests.

First up, the G63 attaches to the Cayenne Turbo, and this is a great example of the importance of traction in a tug of war. The Mercedes has three locking differentials that help it maximize putting power to the ground in slick situations. The Porsche doesn't have these aids, which is a major detriment here.

Making the test even less fair, the Mercedes has the cord attached to the tow hitch, but it's on the recovery hook of the Porsche. This lets the G63 pull it from an angle, creating an unequal force on the back of the Cayenne.

The Porsche doesn't stand a chance, and the Mercedes has no problem hauling it away.

The Bentayga is a far more formidable opponent against the G63. The Bentley also doesn't have the Mercedes' differential locks but shows off impressive grip in this video. There's a real tug-of-war this time. However, the G-Class still has an advantage because the Bentley doesn't have a tow hitch. It's not a fair fight.