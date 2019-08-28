Subaru is keeping the Impreza feeling fresh with a minor update for the 2020 model year. The automaker first revealed the new car in Japan with new safety features and exterior styling. If there are interior changes, Subaru hasn’t mentioned them yet, but by looking at the photos, it appears the interior carries over unchanged from the current offering. Subaru did not provide any information on the sportier Impreza WRX. The 2020 Subaru Impreza is expected to go on sale this fall in the U.S. Pre-order books are now open.

The most significant stylistic change is at the front. Subaru revised the grille design and lower front fascia while updating the headlights and taillights. The 2020 Impreza also receives new wheel designs. Subaru will again offer the Impreza as a sedan and 5-door hatchback. While all that is great, keeping the offering feeling fresh in a shrinking segment, the 2020 Impreza’s best offerings are inside.

Subaru will offer Eyesight Touring Assist across the Impreza lineup. The system is designed to reduce accidents and driver fatigue by assisting with accelerating, braking, and steering. The system will also recognize vehicles and lane markings. Other available features include adaptive headlights, front view camera, driver’s seat position memory function, and more.

The 2020 Impreza will also feature a reverse interlocking door mirror that will move to face down when reversing the vehicle, making it easier to maneuver the car. The mirrors will also feature a memory function along with automatic storage, depending on whether the car is locked or unlocked.

Gallery: 2020 Subaru Impreza

13 Photos

Wheel sizes range from 16 to 18 inches with either a 1.6-liter or 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine power the front or all four wheels. The 2020 Subaru Impreza U.S. customers will receive should feature similar new features and available options.

Subaru has yet to announce pricing information for the 2020 Impreza; however, customers should expect a small price bump considering the added safety features. The 2019 Subaru sedan starts at $19,480 while the hatch starts at $19,980. Both prices include the $885 destination and delivery charge. Hopefully, Subaru will release information about an updated WRX soon, too.

Source: Subaru