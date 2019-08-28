The current-generation Mazda3 debuted its sharp styling for the 2019 model year, but a new report from Car and Driver says it’s already getting a price bump for 2020. There apparently is some method to the madness, at least for the sedan which gains more standard equipment. It will reportedly see a $500 base-price increase as a result, but the base-model hatchback is showing a $1,020 increase for apparently no reason at all.

We contacted Mazda for verification on this information, as 2020 models are not yet listed on the automaker's website. A company spokesperson informed Motor1.com that details cannot be confirmed at this time, and that final pricing and trim updates should be available in the next few weeks.

If true, the price hike is both perplexing and worrying, especially for the hatchback. Per the report, the sedan’s $500 base-price increase comes with Mazda’s suite of i-Activsense safety systems. That includes such things as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring. These features are increasingly seen as standard-issue kit on new vehicles, and with Mazda working to present itself as an upscale automaker between mainstream rivals and luxury brands, plugging in these extra features seems well worth the $500 bump.

Gallery: 2019 Mazda3: First Drive

37 Photos

However, the 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback already came with these systems on the standard model, so the four-figure price increase is a complete mystery. The report now lists the 2020 model as starting at $24,620 –$1,020 more than the previous edition. Mazda already had its hatchback priced well above the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, and while the smoothly styled 3 has a rather rich feel inside, it could be a very tough sell for buyers shopping in the small hatchback market. That’s especially true considering the 3’s elegant styling exacts a penalty inside, both in reduced space and visibility.

We’re hoping to have some fresh information on when the 2020 Mazda3 will arrive, along with confirmation of the price increase and equipment verification soon.