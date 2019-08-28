It can handle the blast from two hand grenades.
If you look at the newly revealed BMW X5 Protection, and it's just not a luxurious enough of an armored crossover, then check out the bullet-resistant Bentley Bentayga from Inkas. It costs $500,000 to have this level of opulence and security.
The armored Bentayga has BR6 ballistic protection meaning that it can take bullets from a 7.62-millimeter assault rifle round like what would come from an AK-47. In addition, the armored floor can withstand two of the German military's DM51 hand grenades detonating simultaneously beneath the vehicle. There's extra protection for the fuel tank, around the battery, and for the electronic control unit.
This Bentayga looks like any other example on the road, it has a few other secrets like emergency lights behind the grille. Buyers can add optional features like a smokescreen system, fire suppression for the engine bay, and electric door handles.
The powertrain remains stock. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 pumps out 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) that runs through an eight-speed automatic. Inkas doesn't specify what effect the armor's weight has the crossover's performance, but don't expect the vehicle still to be able to reach 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds.
Bentley is currently developing a refreshed Bentayga with design tweaks at the front and rear. There are strong indications for some changes in the cabin, too. Powertrain revisions are a mystery at this point. Expect the upgraded model to go on sale in 2020, but it can't take a bullet, let alone two grenades, like this one.
INKAS® Adds the Exclusive $500k Armored Bentley Bentaya SUV to its lineup
Known for its trailblazing approach within the security and defense sectors, INKAS® is proud to present the first-ever armored Bently Bentayga SUV. Quickly becoming one of the better selling models within Bentley’s lineup, the armored Bentayga is fitted with exclusive security features along with uncompromised luxury and comfort for its passengers.
“The Bentley Bentayga, when equipped with its W12 powertrain, is one of the fastest luxury SUVs in the market today; our priority was to leverage the vehicle’s value by adding high-quality ballistic characteristics without sacrificing its technical performance,” said David Khazanski, CEO, INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing. “We made use of INKAS®’s innovative materials which are lightweight, but at the same time certified to all globally-recognized ballistic standards. This vehicle successfully protects its passengers from assault rifles and grenades, but does not behave too differently on the road from an unarmored Bentayga.”
The vehicle is armored to meet CEN 1063 BR6 ballistic standards and provides additional ballistic protection for fuel, battery and electronic control unit compartments. Ballistic protection encompasses the vehicle with 360-degree, floor-to-roof coverage. The armored Bentley Bentayga can withstand fire from high-power rifles such as AK47s and AR10s as well as the simultaneous detonation of two DM51 grenades placed beneath the vehicle’s floor. Additional equipment includes emergency lights mounted behind the vehicle’s front grille, as well as a siren and PA system. Additional possible upgrades include tail pipe protection, smoke screen system, engine bay fire suppression system and electric door handles.
The vehicle offers a soft all- terrain and all-purpose driving experience supported by Bentley’s upgraded four-level air-suspension handling obstacles with smooth composure. In addition to that, a pioneering 48-volt active anti-roll bar aids on-road handling and improves ride comfort. The impeccable performance is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 producing 600 horsepower and 664 lb. ft. of torque with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
As a top of its class vehicle, the Armored Bentayga represents the classic Bentley look and feeling of quality – the handcrafted cabin with rich finishes, bespoke wood veneer, aluminum vents and posh chrome bezels on the switchgear and panels. Wrapped in style, the vehicle consummates professionalism and respectability. The luxurious vehicle has a functional and intuitive eight-inch infotainment center console, adaptive cruise control, precise front and rear parking sensors, lane keep assistance, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.
Needless to say, the 2019 Armored Bentley Bentayga is a prime example of the iconic carmaker that displays powerful performance, prestige and notability combined in a single vehicle. Once armored, this SUV becomes that much more valuable as it is entrusted to protect the lives of its occupants.